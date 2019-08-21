HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the Metro 4-A

TEAMS
GRIMSLEY: This is Darryl Brown's fourth season as the Whirlies' coach, and this senior class is the first that he had as freshmen at Grimsley. All the pieces are in place. The offense features QB Christofer Zellous, RB Quan Nora, TE Lawson Albright, WR Christian Tutuh and an experienced line led by T Chris Lyle. The defense starts with DT Travis Shaw and also features LB's Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson. If Grimsley is going to dethrone rival Page in the Metro 4-A, this is the year — even if their regular season-ending matchup is at the Pirates' Marion Kirby Stadium. Key to the season: The Whirlies took a big step last season with a playoff win, but the next step is handling the pressure that comes with going from the hunter to the hunted.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL: Coach Wayne Jones has a centerpiece to build around in junior QB Keith McDuffie, but junior RB Monterious Godfrey's decision to transfer to Glenn hurts. Talented junior WR/RB Elijah Kennedy will get even more touches with Godfrey gone, and that may not be a bad thing. Two-way lineman Mason Bowers provides a physical presence, and fellow senior Chesten Lych will help anchor the Bison's defensive line. Key to the season: It's hard to imagine Central knocking off Grimsley, Page or Ragsdale, so the matchup with Northwest Guilford will likely determine whether the Bison make the playoffs as last year's game did.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD: How much talent and experience did the Vikings lose to graduation? The leading returning rusher is junior QB Micah Salmon, who had all 66 of his yards on the ground in one game, and there is only one defender on the roster who reached double digits in tackles last season (junior LB Ethan Smith). Coach Kevin Wallace has a small senior class and Northwest figures to take some lumps this year. But there is a lot of young talent on the roster and in the pipeline. Key to the season: The Vikings struggled to move the football in their scrimmages. They'll need to find some playmakers quickly, because their defense isn't good enough yet to carry them.
PAGE: The Pirates graduated a lot of talent and experience, but they're still the team to beat in the Metro 4-A until Grimsley or someone else proves otherwise. QB Javondre Paige is experienced and talented, and Page has speed all over the field. DL Demarkus Bailey makes plays, as does LB Isaiah Oglesby. DB C.J. Crump is a solid cover man, and Isaiah Fisher-Smith will bring his safety skills closer to the line at times this season as a linebacker. A wild card for the Pirates is junior LB/DE/RB Yakez Doggett, who is capable of big plays on both sides of the ball but has to show the consistency that would take his game to the next level. Key to the season: The Pirates will be playing a lot of sophomores and juniors. How quickly they grow up will determine whether Page is good or very good this year.
RAGSDALE: The Tigers have gone into their regular-season finale against Page with a shot at the Metro 4-A regular-season title each of the last two seasons, but have come up empty. With Grimsley on the rise, the challenge will be even greater this year. Ragsdale's cupboard is far from bare, though, with senior ATH Devan Boykin and junior WR Donovan Platt back to make plays on offense and senior E Earnest McLeod leading the defense. The Tigers were banged up at the end of the preseason and will need to be healthy when conference play rolls around. Key to the season: Coach Johnny Boykin wants to be physical and run the football, but with RB Willie Brown graduated and Devan Boykin expected to spend less time at QB this season who will get the carries and how effective will they be?
PLAYERS TO WATCH
OFFENSE
LAWSON ALBRIGHT, junior, TE, Grimsley: A transfer from Page, Albright gives Whirlies QB Christofer Zellous a big (6-5, 220) mobile target who gets yards after the catch. When Zellous has to scramble, Albright usually rolls with him. Like his father, Grimsley AD and former NFL player Ethan Albright, Lawson also is a proficient long-snapper.
JEIEL MELTON, sophomore, RB, Page: After announcing his presence with some strong games when he came up from junior varsity as a freshman, Melton is ready for more playing time this year. He's shown the ability to run over or run past defenders.
KEITH McDUFFIE, junior, QB, High Point Central: McDuffie proved he's a true dual-threat quarterback as a sophomore, rushing for 1,113 yards and passing for 1,070. More consistency as a passer would make him even more dangerous.
JAVONDRE PAIGE, senior, QB, Page: Paige seems to get 3 to 5 yards after contact almost every time he runs the football, but he's also dangerous throwing the ball on the perimeter. Coach Jared Rolfes will lean heavily on his maturity as a game manager and a leader while some of the younger Pirates develop.
MICAH SALMON, junior, QB, Northwest Guilford: Salmon got some reps as a sophomore when Johnny Pagano was hurt and held his own against eventual Class 2-A champion Reidsville. He doesn't have as strong a supporting cast this year, but he'll have a chance to grow with some of the Vikings' youngsters.
CHRISTOFER ZELLOUS, senior, QB, Grimsley: Zellous has flown under the radar during his Whirlies career, but this season should showcase his run-pass versatility. A big year from the senior could take Grimsley deep into the playoffs.
DEFENSE
DEMARKUS BAILEY, senior, DL, Page: Bailey had 6.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a junior in spot duty along an experienced Pirates defensive line, but he was always disruptive. As the leader of the unit this year, he'll be in position to make more plays.
MASON BOWERS, senior, DL, High Point Central: Bowers is big enough (6-4, 260) and athletic enough (he played significant minutes on the Bison's basketball team) to dominate the line of scrimmage. High Point Central needs a strong performance from him in his final season.
DEVAN BOYKIN, senior, DB, Ragsdale: If coach (and Devan's dad) Johnny Boykin can keep him fresh, the N.C. State commit will give the Tigers a lock-down corner and a multipurpose threat on offense and in the return game. The presence of Dudley transfer Alston Hooker should lessen the temptation to use the younger Boykin as much at quarterback.
ISAIAH OGLESBY, senior, LB, Page: The latest in a long line of aggressive linebackers for the Pirates, Oglesby had five TFLs, three sacks and a fumble recovery in limited action as a junior. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds he may not be as big as some of his predecessors, but Oglesby makes plays.
TRAVIS SHAW, sophomore, DL, Grimsley: The Whirlies' 6-foot-6, 310-pound man-child is not only a dominating player, he's an emotional leader who's always smiling and picking up teammates. Shaw is athletic enough to have played quarterback in middle school and was a varsity regular in basketball for Grimsley as a freshman.
QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, junior, LB, Grimsley: Williamson led the Whirlies with 106 tackles, including 17 for losses, as a sophomore. He and fellow junior LB Sincere Burnette should be free to make more plays behind a line that features Travis Shaw.
CONFERENCE GAMES TO WATCH
Page at Ragsdale, Oct. 18: The Tigers haven't beaten Page since 2014, but this is as young as the Pirates have been in years. Page's brutal nonconference schedule also figures to take a physical toll before this game.
Ragsdale at Grimsley, Nov. 1: The Whirlies can't afford to look ahead to the regular-season finale at Page. Ragsdale has the playmakers and the coaching to win this one if Grimsley doesn't bring its "A" game.
Grimsley at Page, Nov. 8: Is there any reason why this rivalry game shouldn't be played in the last week of the regular season every year? Let's hope it stays where it is on the schedule after the next realignment in 2021.
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Grimsley
2. Page
3. Ragsdale
4. High Point Central
5. Northwest Guilford