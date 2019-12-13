ELIZABETH CITY NORTHEASTERN (12-3) vs. REIDSVILLE (14-1)
3 P.M. SATURDAY
BB&T FIELD, WINSTON-SALEM
TV: WMYV-48
Tickets: $15 at the gate; $15 plus a $1.75 per-ticket service charge online at gofan.co/app/events/70138. Parking: $10
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Northeastern (East Regional champion): Goldsboro, 34-14; Southwest Onslow, 54-28; SouthWest Edgecombe, 35-20; Clinton, 23-8.
Reidsville (West Regional champion): East Bend Forbush, 57-0; Newton-Conover, 49-13; Brevard, 24-7; West Stokes, 63-13.
BY THE NUMBERS
Northeastern: Team — 30.3 ppg, 16.7 ppg against. Offense — No. 3 QB DeAndre Proctor (54-of-84 passing, 970 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 39 carries, 402 yards, 5 TDs); No. 5 RB Juan Riddick (160 carries, 1,334 yards, 10 TDs); No. 8 WR/RB/DB Holden Hodge (71 carries, 819 yards, 6 TDs, 24 receptions, 353 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs); No. 27 WR/DB Jerron Hinton (32 receptions, 661 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs). Defense — No. 10 DL/RB Quasi Thomas (82 tackles, 12 TFLs, 11 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, fumble-return TD, 91 carries, 524 yards, 9 TDs); No. 2 DE Adrian Spellman (122 tackles, 14 TFLs, 20 sacks); No. 58 DE Kaveon Freshwater (110 tackles, 23 TFLs, 24 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumble-return TDs); No. 15 DB Kentrell Williams (3 INTs, pick-six).
Reidsville: Team — 51.4 ppg, 8.3 ppg against. Offense — No. 7 QB Kyle Pinnix (156-of-244 passing, 3,115 yards passing, 45 TDs, 5 INTs, 374 yards, 5 TDs rushing); No. 9 RB Lionel Long (170 carries, 1,591 yards, 33 TDs, 18 receptions, 254 yards, 5 TDs); No. 1 ATH Breon Pass (42 receptions, 752 yards, 13 TDs, 13 carries, 208 yards, 2 TDs, 3 two-point conversion receptions, INT, 8 pass break-ups, 2 punt-return TDs, 2 kickoff-return TDs, 31.5 yards per punt); No. 2 WR-DB Demontez Canada (26 receptions, 556 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, kickoff-return TD); No. 11 WR-DB Auldon Edwards (31 receptions, 773 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs); No. 4 WR-DB Colby Johnson (15 receptions, 408 yards, 5 TDs, 69 tackles, 4 INTs, pick-six). Defense — No. 5 LB Jiheem Hooper (106 tackles, 15 TFLs, 2 INTs); No. 50 DL Ki Rankin (65 tackles, 18 TFLs, 4 sacks); No. 73 DL Keyan Floyd (8 TFLs, 3½ sacks); No. 20 LB-RB Stevion Harrison (61 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks, 440 yards, 6 TDs rushing); No. 23 DB Tamir Johnson (3 INTs, pick-six, fumble recovery).
HISTORY
These teams met last year in the Class 2-A championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, with Reidsville winning its 20th state title 31-28 on Zach Baber's 24-yard field goal with four seconds to play. Northeastern has never won a state championship. Reidsville is appearing in its fourth straight 2-A final. The Rams beat the old Elizabeth City High 32-12 in 1932 and 14-12 in 1940 to win two of their state championships.
THE MATCHUP
The Northeastern Eagles want to run the football and play aggressive defense. It's that simple. While they're not nearly as prolific offensively as they were when these teams met a year ago, they still present some challenges for Reidsville's defense. Northeastern features four backs with at least 335 yards rushing, led by junior Juan Riddick, and junior QB DeAndre Proctor added 402 yards on the ground despite missing six games with a collarbone injury. The Eagles don't take to the air often, but they have completed nearly 70 percent of their passes for 1,745 yards and 16 touchdowns. Reidsville will try to force Northeastern into third-and-long so that the Rams can add to their 20 interceptions.
Reidsville has many of the offensive standouts from last year's championship game back for another shot at a ring. Junior QB Kyle Pinnix, last year's game MVP, has tied the Rams' single-season record with 45 TD passes, but Reidsville is far from one-dimensional. RB Lionel Long, the breakout star in the second half of last year's title game, has rushed for 33 TDs and nearly 1,600 yards behind a line that can block for the run or the pass. It was pass blocking that was an issue during the first half of last year's title game before the Reidsville coaches decided to use a back to chip Northeastern's outstanding ends and give Pinnix more time to throw deep against the Eagles' man-to-man coverage. One of the state's best receiving groups will test Northeastern again if the Rams can protect Pinnix.
It came down to special teams last year, with Baber's field goal giving Reidsville the title. If special teams decide this year's championship, it could be a big kick return by the Rams' always-dangerous Breon Pass.
PREDICTION
Reidsville had an easier path to the championship game this year, while Northeastern may be a bit more battle-tested. But this Rams offense is even better than last year's group when it takes care of the football, and Pinnix and his receivers salivate when they see the type of man-to-man coverage the Eagles play. If Reidsville can get at least a standoff up front, look for Long to keep Northeastern honest while Pinnix hits at least three deep balls to help bring a 21st state title back to the self-proclaimed Football Capital of North Carolina. Reidsville, 37-23
