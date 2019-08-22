All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 1 DUDLEY at WEST FORSYTH
The essentials: This is the kind of nonconference matchup we love to see, with two powerhouse programs challenging themselves in Week 1. Dudley has more weapons than West Forsyth and has arguably the state's best defensive line, but until the Panthers find their quarterback things could be a bit bumpy on the offensive side of the ball despite a loaded backfield and receiving corps.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Dudley, 23-17. Spencer Turkin — West Forsyth, 27-24
NO. 3 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD at SCOTLAND
The essentials: Speaking of teams challenging themselves to open the season, how about the 2018 Class 3-AA runner-up visiting the Class 4-A runner-up? Both teams had significant graduation losses, but Scotland still has a deep stable of running backs. Like Dudley, Southeast must find a quarterback. This week it's likely to be Northwest Guilford transfer Walter Kuhlenkamp.
Predictions: Sirera — Scotland, 27-13. Turkin — Scotland, 21-19
NO. 6 NORTHERN GUILFORD at NO. 4 GRIMSLEY
The essentials: This is definitely the best matchup tonight in Guilford County. Northern has used wins over Grimsley the last two years as a springboard to a winning regular season. With a trip to Page next week, the Nighthawks want to get off on the right foot again. The Whirlies need to beat Northern to set the tone if they're going to have the kind of season many are predicting.
Predictions: Sirera — Grimsley, 31-21. Turkin — Grimsley, 28-27.
NO. 5 PAGE at DAVIE
The essentials: The meetings between these two teams have generally been close and high scoring in recent years. Page is breaking in a lot of talented youngsters, but still has QB Javondre Paige to make plays. Davie has its most productive players back on offense, but lost most of its top defenders. Considering the War Eagles gave up an average of 36.4 points per game last season that might not be a bad thing.
Predictions: Sirera — Page, 34-24. Turkin — Davie, 32-14.
NO. 6 EASTERN GUILFORD at NORTHEAST GUILFORD
The essentials: These teams were rivals for a number of years in the Mid-State 3-A before realignment took Eastern to the Mid-Piedmont 3-A. Northeast hasn't beaten Eastern since 2012, but last year's Wildcats victory was a close one (16-14). Longtime Eastern Alamance offensive coordinator Tony Aguilar makes his debut as Eastern Guilford's head coach. This is another game that could set the tone for both teams.
Predictions: Sirera — Eastern Guilford, 28-20. Turkin — Eastern Guilford, 28-14.
OTHER GAMES
McMichael at Andrews (Thursday)
Sirera: Andrews, 20-13. Turkin: Andrews, 21-7.
No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central
Sirera: Reidsville, 42-6. Turkin: Reidsville, 42-7.
Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale
Sirera: Ragsdale, 21-10. Turkin: Ragsdale, 21-0.
Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord First Assembly) at No. 9 High Point Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.
Sirera: High Point Christian, 54-0. Turkin: High Point Christian, 28-0.
Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford
Sirera: Southwest Guilford, 13-7. Turkin: Southwest Guilford, 21-20.
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
Sirera: Bishop McGuinness, 27-13. Turkin: Bishop McGuinness, 14-7.
East Forsyth at Asheville A.C. Reynolds
Sirera: East Forsyth, 34-17. Turkin: East Forsyth, 28-14.
Glenn at Ledford
Sirera: Glenn, 23-21. Turkin: Glenn, 28-14.
Morehead at Western Guilford
Sirera: Morehead, 27-17 Turkin: Morehead, 14-13.
Northwest Guilford at Smith
Sirera: Smith, 13-10. Turkin: Smith, 14-13.
Oxford Webb at Rockingham County
Sirera: Rockingham County 21-20. Turkin: Rockingham County, 21-0.
Last season: Sirera — 156-31 (.834). Turkin — 148-39 (.791).