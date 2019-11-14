All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Class 4-A West, No. 11 Page (3-8) at No. 6 Mooresville (6-5)
The essentials: Mooresville finished fourth in one of the state's best 4-A conferences, the I-Meck, with the three league losses to powerhouses Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Vance and Cornelius Hough. Blue Devils' other defeats were to two common opponents that also beat Page — West Forsyth and Davie County — and the scores were similar. Page lost 26-7 to West Forsyth and 28-27 to Davie, while Mooresville was beaten 49-7 and 31-30 (OT) by those two playoff teams. The Pirates may have been one of the last teams in the 4-A field, but this is not an unfavorable matchup for them.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Mooresville, 31-23 Spencer Turkin — Mooresville, 35-10
Class 3-AA West, No. 14 Southwest Guilford (6-5) at No. 3 Dudley (9-2)
The essentials: These Piedmont 3-A Conference rivals' regular-season game proved to be a mismatch, with Dudley winning 49-6 on Nov. 1. The Panthers' only loss since their opener was a 21-20 setback at Mount Tabor on Oct. 25 that cost them an outright conference title, but they are playing their best football of the season. The only way they won't cruise into a potential second-round rematch with No. 6 seed Mount Tabor is if they revert to their error-prone ways of early in the season (think penalties and turnovers). That seems unlikely with sophomore QB Jahmier Slade settled in at quarterback and WR/RB/KR Branson Adams making big plays and a defense that features DT Payton Page, DE Myles Murphy and LBs Milan Summers and Jaylan Richmond.
Predictions: Sirera — Dudley, 37-13 Turkin — Dudley, 42-0
Class 3-AA West, No. 13 Northern Guilford (7-4) at No. 4 Concord Cox Mill (7-4)
The essentials: There are a lot of similarities between these teams. Both have prolific junior passers in Northern's Will Lenard (185-of-297, 2,447 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTS) and Cox Mill's Varney Farhnbullah (151-of-262, 2,450, 24 TDs, 9 INTs). But Farhnbullah is the better runner and that makes him more dangerous. Each team also has three backs with at least 100 yards rushing, so this game likely will come down to the defenses. The Nighthawks will need big plays from a senior-laden group led by LB Tyler Anderson (136 tackles, 28 TFLS, 6 sacks), DL Jacob Barlow (9 TFLS, 6 sacks) and DL Trey Ruff (15 TFLs, 4 sacks) that would like nothing better than to go out with a deep playoff run.
Predictions: Sirera — Cox Mill, 38-31 Turkin —Cox Mill, 28-27
Class 3-AA East, No. 11 Clayton (6-5) at No. 6 Southeast Guilford (8-3)
The essentials: Three of Clayton's losses were by at least 32 points, but those defeats were to 4-A powers Richmond County, Wake Forest and Wake Forest Heritage. Southeast also was dominated in its three losses, being outscored 73-9 by Scotland, Grimsley and Dudley. But the Falcons have won six straight and have re-established their identity as a team that runs the ball effectively and is physical defensively. The piece of the puzzle that's been missing for Southeast is the ability to stretch the field occasionally through the air, as the Falcons' three quarterbacks have thrown for only six touchdowns and 1,016 yards. If Southeast can become even slightly more balanced offensively, last year's playoff experience could carry the 2018 Class 3-AA runners-up a long way.
Predictions: Sirera — Southeast Guilford, 23-14 Turkin — Southeast Guilford, 28-20
Class 3-A West, No. 11 Monroe Parkwood (7-4) at Northeast Guilford (9-2)
The essentials: This Northeast Guilford team is built for playoff football. The Rams punish opponents with a running game that features sophomore Trevon Hester (1,414 yards, 17 TDs) and junior Kobie Perez (592 yards, 7 TDs, 3 receiving TDs) and a defense that has 38 sacks, 12 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. The wild card is a passing game that hasn't had to be prolific but has been efficient since QB Justin Wilson returned from an early-season injury. Wilson has a strong connection with fellow senior Zeke Nicholson (26 catches, 4 TDs), who also has two punt-return TDs. A balanced Parkwood offense led by senior QB Brock Cain (1,459 yards and 15 TDs passing, 503 yards and 15 TDs rushing) and RB Sametrius Drakeford (831 yards, 6 TDs) presents some challenges, as does Rebels senior LB Daniel Morrison (21 TFLs, 8 sacks), but Northeast coach Earl Bates has taken teams deep into the postseason before.
Predictions: Sirera — Northeast Guilford, 27-20 Turkin — Northeast Guilford, 42-14
Other games
Class 4-A West, No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)
Sirera: Glenn, 40-7 Turkin: Glenn, 28-14
Class 3-AA East, No. 16 Eastern Guilford (6-5) at No. 1 Lee County (11-0)
Sirera: Lee County, 31-21 Turkin: Lee County, 35-0
Class 2-AA East, No. 16 Morehead (4-7) at No. 1 Randleman (10-0)
Sirera: Randleman, 42-14 Turkin: Randleman, 55-10
Class 2-A West, No. 15 East Bend Forbush (7-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sirera: Reidsville, 51-13 Turkin: Reidsville, 42-0
Last week
Sirera — 17-1 (153-30 overall, .836). Turkin — 17-1 (155-28 overall, .847).
