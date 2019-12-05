Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 2 EAST FORSYTH (11-2) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (12-1)
Radio
WSJS-600, WMFR-1230, WCOG-1320
Streaming audio
Players to watch
East Forsyth — QB Ty Lyles 110-of-185, 1,870 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs passing, 685 yards, 10 TDs rushing; RB Robbin Smith 1,110 yards, 13 TDs rushing; WR Jamison Warren 28 catches, 712 yards, 8 TDs; OL Jaden Lindsay; LB Javon Cobbs 153 tackles, 17 TFLs, 3 sacks; DE Torrian Jackson 12 TFLs, 7 sacks, 10 hurries; DB Jabez Gorham 5 INTs; DB Javon McAllister 5 INTs. Grimsley — QB Christofer Zellous 87-of-155, 1,378 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs passing, 1,449 yards, 18 TDs rushing; RB Quan Nora 1,990 yards, 25 TDs rushing; TE Lawson Albright 27 receptions, 470 yards, 10 TDs; WR Jaquavion Mayo 23 receptions, 438 yards, 3 TDs; DL Tamorye Thompson 65 tackles, 24 TFLs, 12 sacks, 26 hurries; DL Travis Shaw 110 tackles, 18 TFLs, 12 sacks, 19 hurries, 7 forced fumbles; LB Sincere Burnette 89 tackles, 18 TFLs, 4 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INTs; LB Quentin Williamson 127 tackles, 13 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.
The essentials
The first meeting between these teams, a 21-20 East Forsyth win at Jamieson Stadium back on Oct. 4, was a tale of two halves. Grimsley fell behind 21-0, but its defense shut down the Eagles in the second half while Quan Nora's running got the Whirlies back into the game. A blocked extra-point attempt and Grimsley's inability to capitalize on a recovered onsides kick sealed the win for East. Injuries have taken a toll on the Eagles since then, while the Whirlies are relatively healthy heading into the program's biggest game since they reached the Class 4-A final in 2005. This is the fourth meeting of these teams in two years, so there shouldn't be many surprises. Both teams want to be physical and run the football, although East Forsyth has the edge in the passing game and in playoff experience after winning the state title in 2018. Grimsley needs a stronger start than it had back in October to get its fans into the game early, and the Whirlies need to limit turnovers and penalties to earn a trip to Chapel Hill on Dec. 14.
Prediction
East Forsyth, 27-23
CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 4 WEST STOKES (11-3) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (13-1)
Players to watch
West Stokes — QB/LB Amon Conrad 161-of-253, 1,856 yards, 30 TDs passing, 661 yards, 7 TDs rushing; RB/DB Chris Brown 845 yards, 12 TDs rushing, 25 receptions, 563 yards, 6 TDs, punt-return TD, 2 defensive TDs, 3 INTs; ATH Kelin Parsons 48 receptions, 1,171 yards, 18 TDs, 397 yards, 4 TDs rushing, 3 kickoff-return TDs, 3 INTs; WR/DB Brighton Berthrong 23 receptions 359 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs; OL/DL Luke Mickey 110 tackles, 32 TFLs, 16 sacks; LB Devin Stanley 114 tackles, 22 TFLs; LB Palmer Elliott 111 tackles, 3 INTs. Reidsville — QB Kyle Pinnix 144-of-223, 2,885 yards, 42 TDs, 5 INTs passing, 450 yards, 5 TDs rushing; RB Lionel Long 1,329 yards, 28 TDs rushing, 18 receptions, 254 yards, 5 TDs receiving; ATH Breon Pass 38 receptions, 642 yards, 11 TDs, 199 yards, 2 TDs rushing, 2 kickoff-return TDs, 2 punt-return TDs; WR Demontez Canada 26 receptions, 556 yards, 9 TDs; WR Auldon Edwards 27 receptions, 714 yards, 6 TDs; DB/WR Colby Johnson 4 INTs, 13 receptions, 368 yards, 5 TDs; DL Ki Rankin; S Jiheem Hooper.
The essentials
West Stokes wasn't supposed to be here, and because the Wildcats won 28-22 at top-seeded Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Reidsville gets one more home game. West Stokes doesn't have quite as much firepower as the East Surry team that handed the Rams their only loss, 55-49, back on Sept. 27, but QB Amon Conrad, RB/DB Chris Brown and ATH Kelin Parsons have put up some impressive numbers to help the Wildcats rebound from a 1-3 start. Their last loss was 35-10 to that same East Surry team. The only other common opponent was a Mount Airy team that Reidsville beat 45-14 and West Stokes lost to 27-20. The Rams have given up just 20 points in seven games since that win over Mount Airy and have the type of run-pass balance that gives opponents nightmares. Coach Jimmy Teague's teams also has a lot more depth than a West Stokes team that has to use most of its best players both ways, and that could be a factor if it's close into the fourth quarter. This is the kind of game where Reidsville RB Lionel Long could be the difference.
Prediction
Reidsville, 41-28
Last week
Sirera — 3-0 (169-35 overall, .828). Spencer Turkin (2019 champion) — 3-0 (172-32 overall, .843).
