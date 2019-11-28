FRIDAY'S NCHSAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-AA

WEST

No. 4 Charlotte Myers Park (12-0) at No. 1 Richmond County (12-0)

No. 10 Charlotte Vance (10-2) at No. 3 West Forsyth (11-1)

EAST

No. 4 Wilmington Hoggard (6-5) at No. 1 Wake Forest (11-1)

No. 6 Garner (7-5) at No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road (11-0)

CLASS 4-A

WEST

No. 5 Glenn (9-4) at No. 1 Grimsley (11-1)

No. 3 Ragsdale (6-6) at No. 2 East Forsyth (10-2)

EAST

No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at No. 1 New Bern (10-2)

No. 6 Scotland (11-2) at No. 2 Hope Mills South View (10-2)

CLASS 3-AA

EAST

No. 5 Cleveland (12-1) at No. 1 Lee County (13-0)

No. 14 Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (9-4) at No. 2 New Hanover (12-1)

WEST

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (12-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (13-0)

No. 6 Mount Tabor (9-4) at No. 2 Watauga (12-1)

CLASS 3-A

WEST

No. 9 West Rowan (9-4) at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (9-3)

No. 10 Kings Mountain (11-2) at No. 3 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (11-2)

EAST

No. 4 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-3) at No. 1 Southern Nash (13-0)

No. 3 Eastern Alamance (13-0) at No. 2 Havelock (11-1)

CLASS 2-AA

WEST

No. 12 West Lincoln (10-3) at No. 1 Shelby (11-1)

No. 6 Lawndale Burns (11-2) at No. 2 North Lincoln (12-1)

EAST

No. 4 South Granville (10-3) at No. 1 Randleman (12-0)

No. 7 Salisbury (11-2) at No. 6 Hertford County (11-2)

CLASS 2-A

WEST

No. 4 West Stokes (10-3) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (11-1)

No. 3 Brevard (11-2) at No. 2 Reidsville (12-1)

EAST

No. 4 West Craven (10-3) at No. 1 Clinton

No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (10-3) at No. 2 SouthWest Edgecombe (12-1)

CLASS 1-AA

WEST

No. 5 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-2) at No. 1 East Surry (12-0)

No. 6 Swain County (11-2) at No. 2 Mitchell (11-1)

EAST

No. 4 North Rowan (9-3) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-0)

No. 6 Manteo (11-2) at No. 2 Edenton Holmes (11-0)

CLASS 1-A

WEST

No. 4 Murphy (10-2) at No. 1 Robbinsville (12-0)

No. 3 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical (11-1) at No. 2 Elkin (10-2)

EAST

No. 4 Northampton County (9-3) at No. 1 Goldsboro Rosewood (11-1)

No. 6 Gates County (9-4) at No. 2 North Edgecombe (9-3)