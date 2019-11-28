All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $8.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 5 GLENN (9-4) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (11-1)
Radio: WSJS-600, WMFR-1230, WCOG-1320 Streaming audio: Greensborosports.com
Players to watch: Glenn (current stats unavailable) — QB Camden Coleman, RB Monterious Godfrey, WR Aronson Cook, DE Jahvaree Ritzie, DT Desmond Morgan, LB Raneiria Dillworth, DB Daniel Napper. Grimsley — QB Christofer Zellous 81-of-143, 1,305 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs passing, 1,388 yards, 18 TDs rushing; RB Quan Nora 1,725 yards, 22 TDs rushing; TE Lawson Albright 26 receptions, 457 yards, 10 TDs receiving; WR Jaquavion Mayo 21 receptions, 414 yards, 3 TDs; DL Tamorye Thompson 58 tackles, 21 TFLs, 11 sacks, 23 hurries; DL Travis Shaw 100 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11 sacks, 19 hurries; LB Sincere Burnette 84 tackles, 18 TFLs, 4 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INTs; LB Quentin Williamson 120 tackles, 12 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.
The essentials: Unlike some Glenn teams of the recent past, these Bobcats are built around defense. E Jahvaree Ritzie is the biggest disruptor for Glenn. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior already has scholarship offers from most of the SEC and ACC schools, as well as Penn State. Grimsley has some big-time D-line talent of its own with sophomores Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson. The duo has accounted for 35 TFLs and 22 sacks. Add in playmaking LBs Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson and it's hard to run on the Whirlies. Grimsley's offense is a three-headed monster with QB Chris Zellous, RB Quan Nora and TE Lawson Albright. The Whirlies had some shaky moments against Indian Trail Porter Ridge in their playoff opener after the bye week, but they should be ready for this matchup with the potential for a home game in the regional final on the line.
Predictions: Joe Sirera — Grimsley, 27-21 Spencer Turkin — Grimsley, 30-28
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 3 RAGSDALE (6-6) at NO. 2 EAST FORSYTH (10-2)
Players to watch: Ragsdale — QB Alston Hooker 137-of-238 passing, 28 TDs, 12 INTs, 389 yards, 3 TDs rushing; ATH Devan Boykin 297 yards and TD rushing, 557 yards and 15 TDs receiving, 32 tackles, 3 INTs; WR Josiah Muldowney 20 catches, 314 yards, 5 TDs; WR/DB Donavan Platt 450 yards, 6 TDs receiving, 3 INTs; DE Nasir Parker 8 TFLs, 4 sacks. East Forsyth — QB Ty Lyles 1,693 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs passing, 639 yards, 10 TDs rushing; RB Robbin Smith 1,064 yards, 13 TDs rushing; RB Ahmani Marshall 667 yards, 7 TDs rushing; WR Jamison Warren 26 catches, 646 yards, 7 TDs; OL Jaden Lindsay; LB Javon Cobbs 139 tackles, 15 TFLs, 2 sacks; DE Torrian Jackson 10 TFLs, 6 sacks; DB Jabez Gorham 5 INTs; DB Javon McAllister 5 INTs.
The essentials: This is as deep as Ragsdale has gone in the playoffs since 2009 and it will take a major upset to go farther. East Forsyth is the reigning 2018 Class 4-A champion and is averaging 38.9 points per game. The Eagles have six runners with at least 225 yards rushing, led by Robbin Smith and Wake Forest commit Ahmani Marshall. They can also move the ball through the air behind junior QB Ty Lyles, the 2018 state championship game MVP. Lyles has thrown eight interceptions this season, but his big-game experience goes a long way. Ragsdale has a dual-threat QB of its own in senior Alston Hooker, who has become a leader for the Tigers. Senior Devan Boykin, who will play DB at N.C. State, stepped in as a tailback last week because of injuries and went for more than 200 yards. But that was against Mooresville and not an East Forsyth defense that has 85 tackles for losses, 49 sacks and 21 interceptions.
Predictions: Sirera — East Forsyth, 41-13 Turkin — East Forsyth, 28-14
CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 3 BREVARD (11-2) at NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (12-1)
Players to watch: Brevard — QB Baxter Swicegood 66-of-131, 1,062 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs passing, 644 yards, 9 TDs rushing; RB Isaiah Rathbone 819 yards, 14 TDs rushing; RB Nathan Stockton 646 yards, 5 TDs rushing; WR Anjel Whitesides 21 catches, 455 yards, 5 TDs; LB Graham Phillips 165 tackles, 18 TFLs, 2 INTs; DL K.K. Jenkins 61 tackles, 17 TFLs, 5 sacks; LB Garrett Swicegood 152 tackles, 15 TFLs; DB Tripp Harris 4 INTs, punt-return TD. Reidsville — QB Kyle Pinnix 129-of-202, 2,690 yards, 41 TDs, 5 INTs passing, 410 yards, 5 TDs rushing; RB Lionel Long 1,206 yards, 27 TDs rushing, 17 receptions, 242 yards, 5 TDs receiving; ATH Breon Pass 33 receptions, 573 yards, 11 TDs, 199 yards, 2 TDs rushing, 2 kickoff-return TDs, 2 punt-return TDs; WR Demontez Canada 22 receptions, 506 yards, 9 TDs; WR Auldon Edwards 23 receptions, 668 yards, 6 TDs; DB/WR Colby Johnson 4 INTs; DL Ki Rankin; S Jiheem Hooper.
The essentials: These teams met in last year's West regional final, with Reidsville rallying to win 24-21 on its way to another state title, and this year's matchup is a contrast in styles. Brevard wants to run the ball and play defense, and the Blue Devils do it well, holding opponents to an average of 10.5 points per game. Their only losses were 22-13 at West top seed Burnsville Mountain Heritage in Week 1 and 12-7 at Canton Pisgah to close the regular season. Reidsville's offense is prolific even by Rams standards, with coach Jimmy Teague's team averaging 52.6 points per game with a balance of Kyle Pinnix's passing and Lionel Long's running. The keys to Reidsville's title hopes will be improvement in pass defense and limiting turnovers. Both were issues in the Rams' only loss, a 55-49 shootout defeat to Class 1-AA West top seed East Surry at Community Stadium back on Sept. 27.
Predictions: Sirera — Reidsville, 34-24 Turkin — Reidsville, 40-33
Last week
Sirera — 5-4 (166-35 overall, .826). Turkin — 6-3 (169-32 overall, .841).
