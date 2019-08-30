hsxtra football logo 090717

A roundup of other games:

No. 2 Grimsley 47

Asheboro 12

Scoring summary

Grimsley 7 13 7 20 – 47

Asheboro 6 6 0 0 – 12

G – Quan Nora 18 run (Jake Henry kick)

A – J. McNair 94 yard kickoff return (kick failed)

G – Lawson Albright 15 pass from Chris Zellous (kick failed)

G – Zellous 40 run (Jake Henry kick)

A – T. Marsh 23 pass from K. Jackson (kick failed)

G – Quan Nora 23 run (Jake Henry kick)

G – Chris Zellous 22 run (Jake Henry kick)

G – Chris Zellous 12 run (kick failed)

G – Sincere Burnette 2 fumble return (Jake Henry kick)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford 33  

Oxford Webb 6  

Site  

Southeast Guilford  

Stars  

Southeast Guilford - RB Jalen Fairley 144 yards, 2 TD; RB Derron McQuitty 105 yards.  

The big play  

Jalen Fairley broke away for a 54-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 30-0.  

Records

Southeast Guilford: 1-1  

Webb: 0-2  

Up next  

Southeast Guilford: vs. Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday  

Scoring summary  

Southeast Guilford 14 7 9 3 - 33  

Webb 0 0 6 0 - 6  

SEG - Jordan Farmer 1 run (Aiden Bonde kick), 1st 

SEG - Adam Akins 55 interception return (Bonde kick), 1st  

SEG - Jalen Fairley 1 run (Bonde kick), 2nd  

SEG - EJ McAllister safety, 3rd  SEG - Fairley 54 run (Bonde kick), 3rd  

W - Quentin Jones Jr. 81 pass from Jordan Pugh (field goal blocked), 3rd  

SEG - Bonde 33 field goal, 4th    

No. 9 High Point Christian 51  

North Wake Saints 0  

Stars  

High Point Christian - QB Luke Homol 8-14, 190 yards, 3 TDs; WR John Saunders Jr. 5 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TDs; WR Brycen Thomas 3 receptions, 192 yards, 2 TDs; Wistar Allen 12 tackes, INT TD return.  

Records

High Point Christian: 3-0  

North Wake Saints: 0-1  

Scoring summary  

High Point Christian 17 14 14 6  

North Wake Saints 0 0 0 0  

HPCA - Luke Homol 50 pass to Brycen Thomas (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st  

HPCA - Medlin 38 field goal, 1st  

HPCA - Noah Lowe 31 interception return (Medlin kick), 1st  

HPCA - Wistar Allen 17 run (Medlin kick), 2nd  

HPCA - Homol 31 pass to John Saunders Jr. (Medlin kick), 2nd  

HPCA - Allen 55 interception return (Carter Malboeuf kick), 3rd  

HPCA - Homol 27 pass to Saunders (Malboeuf kick), 3rd  

HPCA - Gavin Kuld 62 pass to Thomas (Malbouef kick blocked), 4th

Southern Guilford 39

Providence Grove 6

Game notes

Myles Crisp ran 92 yards for first of two TDs; 150 yards rushing; threw two TD passes, to Amari Lee and Jalen Smith

Desmond Thompson ran for a TD and returned an interception for another

Jeison Parada kicked four PATs and a 21-yard FG

Taylor Alston and Sokrates Redmon had interceptions

