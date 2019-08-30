A roundup of other games:
No. 2 Grimsley 47
Asheboro 12
Scoring summary
Grimsley 7 13 7 20 – 47
Asheboro 6 6 0 0 – 12
G – Quan Nora 18 run (Jake Henry kick)
A – J. McNair 94 yard kickoff return (kick failed)
G – Lawson Albright 15 pass from Chris Zellous (kick failed)
G – Zellous 40 run (Jake Henry kick)
A – T. Marsh 23 pass from K. Jackson (kick failed)
G – Quan Nora 23 run (Jake Henry kick)
G – Chris Zellous 22 run (Jake Henry kick)
G – Chris Zellous 12 run (kick failed)
G – Sincere Burnette 2 fumble return (Jake Henry kick)
No. 7 Southeast Guilford 33
Oxford Webb 6
Site
Southeast Guilford
Stars
Southeast Guilford - RB Jalen Fairley 144 yards, 2 TD; RB Derron McQuitty 105 yards.
The big play
Jalen Fairley broke away for a 54-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 30-0.
Records
Southeast Guilford: 1-1
Webb: 0-2
Up next
Southeast Guilford: vs. Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Southeast Guilford 14 7 9 3 - 33
Webb 0 0 6 0 - 6
SEG - Jordan Farmer 1 run (Aiden Bonde kick), 1st
SEG - Adam Akins 55 interception return (Bonde kick), 1st
SEG - Jalen Fairley 1 run (Bonde kick), 2nd
SEG - EJ McAllister safety, 3rd SEG - Fairley 54 run (Bonde kick), 3rd
W - Quentin Jones Jr. 81 pass from Jordan Pugh (field goal blocked), 3rd
SEG - Bonde 33 field goal, 4th
No. 9 High Point Christian 51
North Wake Saints 0
Stars
High Point Christian - QB Luke Homol 8-14, 190 yards, 3 TDs; WR John Saunders Jr. 5 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TDs; WR Brycen Thomas 3 receptions, 192 yards, 2 TDs; Wistar Allen 12 tackes, INT TD return.
Records
High Point Christian: 3-0
North Wake Saints: 0-1
Scoring summary
High Point Christian 17 14 14 6
North Wake Saints 0 0 0 0
HPCA - Luke Homol 50 pass to Brycen Thomas (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st
HPCA - Medlin 38 field goal, 1st
HPCA - Noah Lowe 31 interception return (Medlin kick), 1st
HPCA - Wistar Allen 17 run (Medlin kick), 2nd
HPCA - Homol 31 pass to John Saunders Jr. (Medlin kick), 2nd
HPCA - Allen 55 interception return (Carter Malboeuf kick), 3rd
HPCA - Homol 27 pass to Saunders (Malboeuf kick), 3rd
HPCA - Gavin Kuld 62 pass to Thomas (Malbouef kick blocked), 4th
Southern Guilford 39
Providence Grove 6
Game notes
Myles Crisp ran 92 yards for first of two TDs; 150 yards rushing; threw two TD passes, to Amari Lee and Jalen Smith
Desmond Thompson ran for a TD and returned an interception for another
Jeison Parada kicked four PATs and a 21-yard FG
Taylor Alston and Sokrates Redmon had interceptions
