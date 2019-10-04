A recap of a victory by West Forsyth, ranked seventh in the state in Class 4-A by the Associated Press, over Page.
Site
Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Titans won
Although, each of West Forsyth’s vaunted rushers (G’Mone Wilson, Zyheir Dillard and quarterback Jalen Ferguson) scored once, it was the 73-yard passing touchdown from Ferguson to CJ Graham that opened the scoring at Marion Kirby. Going to the pass early opened early holes for the Titans’ runners.
Why the Pirates lost
Simply put, you can’t keep capping solid drives on offense with fumbles and interceptions, especially in the end zone. The Pirates were remarkably good on offense for most of the evening despite losing Jeiel Melton in the first half, compounding the injury woes on Alma Pinnix.
Stars
West Forsyth: RB G’Mone Wilson, 8 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; QB Jalen Ferguson 9-for-13, 182 yards, 1 TD.
Page: QB Javondre Paige, 21 carries, 69 yards, 7-for-13, 104 yards, TD.
The big plays
Once again, the Pirates’ first drive ended with a dropped pass followed by a blocked field-goal attempt. On their next try, Page drove down to the West Forsyth 10 before a Paige pass was picked off by a West Forsyth defender.
Three things we learned
1. The West Forsyth rushing attack behind a big offensive line is pretty darn good, but they will need to clean up the penalties before they travel to East Forsyth.
2. The Page defense is pretty darned good, if it can shore up the secondary. Most of Wilson’s 135 yards came on one play, a 75-yard score that was the perfect call at the perfect time in the first half. Otherwise, the Pirates stood toe-to-toe with the No. 7 team in the state.
3. It is finally conference time for the Pirates, which means the ridiculous part of the schedule is mercifully over. That kind of start to a season is not for the weak of heart.
What they’re saying
“I think Isaiah Fisher-Smith, on the blocked PAT. I look for effort plays. Kids naturally have a tendency to take a play off, but he never did and I think they missed two because of our angles. ” — Page coach Jared Rolfes, on who stepped up when things were going poorly for his Pirates.
Records
West Forsyth: 6-0
Page: 1-6
Up next
West Forsyth: At East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Page: At Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
West Forsyth 0 20 0 6 – 26
Page 0 0 0 7 – 7
WF – CJ Graham 73 pass from Jalen Ferguson (Jaylen James kick), 2nd, 11:17
WF – G’Mone Wilson 75 run (Kick failed), 2nd, 8:08
WF – Zyheir Dillard 1 run (James kick), 2nd, 3:23
WF – Jalen Ferguson 3 run (Kick failed), 4th, 11:55
P – Grady Sherrill 43 pass from Javondre Paige (Tyler Elliott kick), 4th, 8:03
