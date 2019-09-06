Southwest Guilford 37
High Point Central 12
Site: Southwest Guilford Football Field
Records:
Southwest Guilford: 2-1
High Point Central: 0-3
Up next:
Southwest Guilford: vs. Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday
High Point Central: vs. West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary:
Southwest Guilford 7;20;7;3 37
High Point Central 0;0;6;6 12
SWG - 7-0 Deanthony Butchee 28yd run (Nick Schwertner kick), 1st
SWG - 13-0 TK Hairston 14yd rec from Jaden Rogers, 2nd
SWG - 20-0 Quantez Poche 49yd run, 2nd
SWG - 27-0 Caleb Parker 10yd run (Schwertner kick), 2nd
HPC - 27-6 Jaylin Richardson 6yd rec from Glenn Bullock, 3rd
SWG - 34-6 Poche 9yd run (Schwerner kick), 3rd
HPC - 34-12 Keith McDuffie 17yd rec from Bullock, 4th
SWG - 37-12 Schwertner 37yd field goal, 4th
