Southwest Guilford 37
High Point Central 12

Site: Southwest Guilford Football Field

Records:

Southwest Guilford: 2-1

High Point Central: 0-3

Up next:

Southwest Guilford: vs. Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday

High Point Central: vs. West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary:

Southwest Guilford 7;20;7;3 37

High Point Central 0;0;6;6 12

SWG - 7-0 Deanthony Butchee 28yd run (Nick Schwertner kick), 1st

SWG - 13-0 TK Hairston 14yd rec from Jaden Rogers, 2nd

SWG - 20-0 Quantez Poche 49yd run, 2nd

SWG - 27-0 Caleb Parker 10yd run (Schwertner kick), 2nd

HPC - 27-6 Jaylin Richardson 6yd rec from Glenn Bullock, 3rd

SWG - 34-6 Poche 9yd run (Schwerner kick), 3rd

HPC - 34-12 Keith McDuffie 17yd rec from Bullock, 4th

SWG - 37-12 Schwertner 37yd field goal, 4th

