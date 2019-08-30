East Forsyth v. SW Guilford football web 083019

East Forsyth wide receiver Jalen Thorns is pursued by Southwest Guilford's Maurice Jones.

 Walt Unks/Journal

A report on East Forsyth's win over Southwest Guilford:

East Forsyth 49

No. 6 Southwest Guilford 13

Why the Eagles won

North Forsyth ran all over the Cowboys all night. They moved the chains efficiently, broke the big runs and pounded the ball into the end zone. Southwest Guilford had no answer for the Eagles’ offensive line.

Why the Cowboys lost

Southwest got dominated at the line of scrimmage in this one. After a big trick play to answer East Forsyth’s first score, they couldn’t muster much yardage the rest of the way.

The big play

The Eagles’ Jamison Warren sprinted into the end zone from 19 yards with 9:36 left in the second quarter of East Forsyth’s home opener. The reigning state champions never looked back as Southwest Guilford was forced to rush its offensive design for the rest of the game.

Three things we learned

1. East Forsyth has a program built on heart, class and hard work. They didn’t lose a step in what some could have considered a trap game.

2. The Eagles’ offensive line provided a lot of big holes for the running backs to burst through and did a more than stout job of protecting the quarterback.

3. Southwest Guilford has talent but will need to be more poised and prepared for road games.

Records

Southwest Guilford: 1-1

East Forsyth: 2-0

Up next

Southwest Guilford: High Point Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday

East Forsyth: At Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Friday

What they’re saying

“It was a great crowd… Our stands were packed and, hopefully, we gave them a pretty good show tonight. It’s always great to play at the 'Nest.' We have a great environment and great fans.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach.

“Their depth caught up to us late, and we got a little sloppy… They have four running backs that can all run equally as good.” – Southwest Guilford coach Chuck Doak.

Scoring summary

Southwest Guilford 7 0 6 0 – 13

East Forsyth 7 21 7 14 – 49

EF  Ty’Shaun Lyles 1 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 1st, 8:12

SWG – T’Kyle Hariston 73 reception from Quantez Poche (Schwerther kick), 1st, 7:53

EF – Ahmani Marshall 1 run (Conrad kick), 2nd, 11:55

EF – Jamison Warren 19 run ( Conrad kick), 2nd, 9:36

EF – Jalen Thorns 8 pass Ty’Shaun Lyles (Conrad kick), 2nd, 5:01

EF – Ahmani Marshall 20 run (Conrad kick), 3rd, 3:35

SWG – DeAnthony Butchee (kick failed), 3rd, 0:48

EF – Joseph Brown 7 run (Conrad kick), 4th, 11:15

EF – Chris Chaplin III 10 run (Conrad kick), 4th, 8:39

