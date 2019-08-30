Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A report on East Forsyth's win over Southwest Guilford:
East Forsyth 49
No. 6 Southwest Guilford 13
Why the Eagles won
North Forsyth ran all over the Cowboys all night. They moved the chains efficiently, broke the big runs and pounded the ball into the end zone. Southwest Guilford had no answer for the Eagles’ offensive line.
Why the Cowboys lost
Southwest got dominated at the line of scrimmage in this one. After a big trick play to answer East Forsyth’s first score, they couldn’t muster much yardage the rest of the way.
The big play
The Eagles’ Jamison Warren sprinted into the end zone from 19 yards with 9:36 left in the second quarter of East Forsyth’s home opener. The reigning state champions never looked back as Southwest Guilford was forced to rush its offensive design for the rest of the game.
Three things we learned
1. East Forsyth has a program built on heart, class and hard work. They didn’t lose a step in what some could have considered a trap game.
2. The Eagles’ offensive line provided a lot of big holes for the running backs to burst through and did a more than stout job of protecting the quarterback.
3. Southwest Guilford has talent but will need to be more poised and prepared for road games.
Records
Southwest Guilford: 1-1
East Forsyth: 2-0
Up next
Southwest Guilford: High Point Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday
East Forsyth: At Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Friday
What they’re saying
“It was a great crowd… Our stands were packed and, hopefully, we gave them a pretty good show tonight. It’s always great to play at the 'Nest.' We have a great environment and great fans.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach.
“Their depth caught up to us late, and we got a little sloppy… They have four running backs that can all run equally as good.” – Southwest Guilford coach Chuck Doak.
Scoring summary
Southwest Guilford 7 0 6 0 – 13
East Forsyth 7 21 7 14 – 49
EF – Ty’Shaun Lyles 1 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 1st, 8:12
