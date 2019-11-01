A recap of the Southern Guilford-Southern Alamance game:
Site
Southern Alamance HS
Why the Patriots won
The running game for Southern Alamance was explosive and clutch, especially in the second half. Senior running back Jacob Freeze started off the second half with a bang and the Patriots’ first score, finding a seam to the outside for a 51-yard touchdown run.
Why the Storm lost
It wasn’t because of lack of effort. The Storm went into halftime with a 7-0 lead after a sloppy first half. But Southern Guilford gave up outstanding field position to the Patriots in the third quarter. In the end, Southern Guilford lost momentum because it allowed so many yards on the ground.
The big play
In a 22-19 game, with the ball possibly coming back to the Storm, Hunter Harrelson broke a lightning-quick 44-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-9 to ice the game for the Patriots with just more than two minutes to play.
Three things we learned
1. Southern Alamance’s running attack is strong, and it could take them far in the playoffs.
2. The Storm’s Conway McCoury has incredible accuracy with his arm, and he led nice drives once he was inserted in the second half.
3. Southern Alamance can thank senior Jacob Freeze for an excellent second-half performance that basically won the football game.
Records
Southern Guilford: 2-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-5 overall.
Southern Alamance: 4-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-3 overall.
Up next
Southern Guilford: Eastern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Southern Alamance: At Williams, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Southern Guilford 7 0 0 12 – 19
Southern Alamance 0 0 15 14 – 29
SG – Desmond Thompson 3 run (Perada kick), 1st, 6:00
SA – Jacob Freeze 51 run (Jacob Harrelson run), 3rd, 9:44
SA – David Hines 1 run (Stephen Glenn kick), 3rd, 6:45
SG – Jordan Wilson 10 run (pass failed), 4th, 10:09
SA – Jacob Freeze 14 run (Stephen Glenn kick), 4th, 6:43
SG – Jalen Smith 28 pass from Conway McCoury (run failed), 4th, 4:13
SA – Hunter Harrelson 44 run (Stephen Glenn kick), 4th, 2:19
