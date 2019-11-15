A recap of Southeast Guilford's victory in the Class 3-AA playoffs:
Site
Bill Slayton Stadium, Southeast Guilford
Why the Falcons won
Defense. Over Southeast’s six-game winning streak entering the playoffs, the Falcons defense allowed an average of 15 points per game. Clayton now knows why.
“Our defense always gets after the ball,” Falcons QB Zion Fleming says. “I thought they had a really good game tonight.”
The Comets’ running game never got loose and the Falcons secondary was beaten just once all night. They were at their best when they needed a big stop.
Why the Comets lost
Defensively, Clayton handled the Falcons well, especially the running game. But the Comets never looked dangerous offensively.
Stars
Clayton: QB Chris Barber hit a wide-open Jalyn Jackson with a 53-yard pass early in the fourth quarter. The play brought the Comets to the Falcon 14, but Southeast’s defense held to keep the shutout hopes alive.
Southeast: Cameron Williams caught a 39-yarder, a 24-yard TD pass, had an interception, and played a little quarterback.
Notable
Fleming had one of his best performances of the season. In the first half, he engineered a 60-yard drive by running for 29 and completing a pair of 12-yard passes. He also threw for a touchdown. “I did OK,” he says. “It could have been a lot better. I just want to be consistent and manage the offense.”
The Clayton running game looked potent early in the first quarter until Jonathan King, Southeast’s 6-3, 280-pound lineman, and Xavier Byrd, 6-2, 230, stepped up. King and Byrd were in on two tackles for losses and one sack in the first half.
Kicker Aidan Bonde had punts to the 5- and 2-yard lines.
The big plays
- On the possession after the Falcons' second touchdown, Cameron Williams intercepted a Comets pass that took the life out of Clayton.
- In a scoreless first quarter, Fleming gained 29 yards on a keeper. He then hit Adam Douglas with two 12-yard passes in a six-play drive that brought Southeast to the Clayton 15. The Comets, however, took over on a fumble recovery.
- Fleming completed a 39-yard pass to freshman Cameron Williams early in the second quarter, setting up the Fleming-to-Williams touchdown play that gave Southeast a 7-0 lead.
- With 2:34 left in the game, Clayton’s Joshua Peterson intercepted a pass deep in his own end and ran it back to the Comet 40. DaShawn Hinton capped off the drive with a one-yard TD run. The Comets on-side kick was gobbled up by the Falcons, and Southeast ran out the clock.
Three things we learned
1. The Falcons don’t need to score a ton of points to win a game. “Our defense is fast and nasty,” says defensive lineman Alex McCalop.
2. The Southeast defense has a lot of pride in what they do. The fact that Clayton scored with less than a minute to play will eat at the players for a while. “That last part was terrible,” says Jonathan King. “That shouldn’t happen.”
3. Cameron Williams is a rare talent. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound freshman made a one-handed grab on a second-quarter touchdown catch, intercepted a pass, took snaps at quarterback and is possibly the fastest of the Falcons’ running backs.
What they’re saying
“Defensively, we’ve made a lot of improvement. At the beginning of the year, we were nothing like we are now.” – Southeast senior lineman Jonathan King.
“I’m just happy we found a way to win. This is playoff time. All the teams are good, and you have to find ways to win.” – Falcons coach Kennedy Tinsley.
Records
Clayton: 6-6.
Southeast: 9-3.
Up next
Southeast: No. 3 Southern Durham and or No. 14 Gray’s Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game in Durham was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Scoring summary
Clayton 0 0 0 6 – 6
Southeast 0 7 6 0 – 13SE – Cameron Williams 24 pass from Zion Fleming (Aidan Bonde kick), 8:27, 2nd
SE – Jalen Fairley 41 run (run failed), 7:46, 2nd
C – Dashawn Hinton 1 run (kick blocked), 0:42.4, 4th
