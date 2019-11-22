A report on Reidsville's 49-13 victory over Newton-Conover in the Class 2-A playoffs:
Community Stadium, Reidsville
Why the Rams won
Reidsville stuck to the script mixing the run and pass and was equally effective with both all night long. Other than a first quarter and another one late in the fourth, the Rams defense took control of the game and set up several short field situations that the RHS offense continually exploited.
Why the Red Devils lost
Newton-Conover’s defense was dominated in the trenches and they had no answers for the Reidsville’s hard charging running back Lionel Long.
Stars
Newton-Conover: Quarterback Justice Craig threw two touchdown passes — one to Zane Redman, and the other to Brandon Johnson.
Reidsville: Long scored four first half touchdowns and had 121 yards rushing in the first half. So far this season, he has 27 touchdowns and x yards rushing on the season. Breon Pass had a pair of touchdowns, the first on 54 yard reception and the second on a 51 yard punt return for another score.
The big play
Reidsville quarterback Kyle Pinnix hit Pass on a perfect over the top throw for a 54 yard scoring strike early in the second quarter to give the Rams a 21-7 lead. After that, the flood gates opened as Reidsville put the game away before halftime.
Three things we learned
1. Reidsville and Newton-Conover have some interesting history. Not only did the Rams defeat the Red Devils 28-6 in the 2009 2A NCHSAA state championship on Dec. 12, 2009, but they also had another wild finish in the 2006 post season locals remember as the “Miracle in the Mud.” Newtown-Conover had the victory within their grasp with less than a minute to go leading the game 29-23, but Ram linebacker John Connally stole the ball away from a Red Devils halfback and returned it to the two-yard line. Quarterback Ray Ray Butchee scored on the next play to give Reidsville the miraculous 30-29 victory in the final seconds.
2. Pinnix is closing in on a single season RHS passing record. He has thrown 41 touchdowns so far this season and is right on the heels of former QB Kendon Doe with 45.
3. Friday’s win marked head coach Jimmy Teague’s 300th career victory. He is 65-17 in post season games and his all-time high school record in his 31 year head coaching career is 341-118.
What they’re saying
“He runs with a purpose. When Lionel’s got the ball in his hands, he’s not going down and you’ve got to get more than one guy on him most of the times. The OL did a good job of creating holes for him. Protection was good and we made good plays when we had to make them. Defensively, we played well all night. We’ve said all along, to win state championships, you’ve got to get it done defensively and we played pretty good defense tonight.” – Jimmy Teague, Reidsville’s head coach
“Well that’s a really good football team. Our starting running back had a head injury and our starting guard had a head injury and those were two positions that we are not very deep at and that hurt us a little bit. We had an uphill battle all night. All of the championships they’ve won and what they do – they are super fast and they put pressure on us all night.” – Steven Pack, Newton-Conover’s head coach
“We worked on it all week – their defensive front – and we were able to get double teams on their inside guys and make our way to the linebackers which made good holes for Lionel. – Trey Pickard, Reidsville’s offensive tackle
Records
Newton-Conover: 8-5.
Reidsville: 12-1.
Up next
Reidsville: No. 3 Brevard, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 14 28 7 0 – 49
Newton-Conover 7 0 0 6 – 13
R – Lionel Long 28 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st , 10:16
N – Zane Redman 25 pass from Justice Craig (Addison Hayes, kick), 1st, 6:35
R – Long 1 run (Franson kick), 1st, 4:27
R – Breon Pass 54 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 11:46
R – Long 16 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 8:32
R – Long 26 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:05
R – Pass 37 punt return (Franson kick), 2nd
R – Pass 51 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 2:20
N – Brandon Johnson 45 pass from Craig (kick failed), 4th, 11:07
