A recap of the No. 2-seeded Rams' victory to open the Class 2-A playoffs on Thursday night:
Site
Community Stadium, Reidsville
Why the Rams won
Reidsville had great field position virtually all night because their defense consistently kept the Falcons' rushing game moving in the wrong direction for the majority of the first half. Punts and miscues by Forbush deep in its territory led to short fields for the high-powered Rams offense.
Why the Falcons lost
Forbush didn’t gain a first down in the first half, and its passing game was non-existent. Forbush had minus-16 rushing yards in the first half as compared to 130 yards on the ground and 114 passing by the Rams.
Stars
Reidsville: RB Lionel Long, 4 TDs rushing in first half.
The big play
Reidsville quarterback Kyle Pinnix hooked up on a scoring strike over the top to Breon Pass for a touchdown and a 22-0 lead late in the first quarter. At that point, a running clock would be in the Rams' future.
Three things we learned
1. Thursday’s game marked the first time the Rams have played against Forbush in any sport.
2. Pinnix is closing in on a single-season passing record. He has thrown 40 touchdown passes; Kendon Doe holds the record with 45.
3. The Rams will try to get Teague his 300th victory at Reidsville in the second round. Teague's career record is 340-118, including 64-17 in the postseason, in stops at Eastern Alamance (1984-88), Charlotte Garinger (1989-91), Reidsville (1992-2008), George Washington of Danville, Va. (2010-11) and his second stint at Reidsville (2012-present).
What they’re saying
“We got the guys going in the right direction after the East Surry game (55-49 loss on Sept. 27). The guys really bought in on what we are trying to do since then, and it’s just going to get tougher down the road. All the pretenders are gone from here on out.” – Teague.
“This is a fun time to be playing. You work all year to get right here. All the stuff you do in the weight room in January, you always wait for these playoffs. It’s a fun time to be playing and we get to play another week.” – Teague.
Records
Forbush: 7-5.
Reidsville: 11-1.
Up next
Reidsville: No. 7 Newton_Conover or No. 10 Thomasville, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Scoring summary
Forbush 0 0 0 0 – 0
Reidsville 29 14 14 0 – 57
R – Lionel Long 3 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 9:00
R – Long 3 run (Stevian Harrison pass from Jaden Robinson), 1st, 6:24
R – Breon Pass 36 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 1st, 4:07
R — Long 13 run (Franson kick), 1st, 2:12
R — Long 32 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 11:11
R – Pinnix 16 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 7:41
R – Auldon Edwards 72 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 7:42, 3rd
R – Harrison 1 run (Franson kick), 2:01, 3rd
