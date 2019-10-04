hsxtra football logo 090717

A recap of Reagan's 62-15 victory over Northwest Guilford:

Why the Raiders won

Senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth was able to split the defense with two rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the 1st half extending Reagan’s lead from 21-7 to 35-7. This deflated Northwest Guilford’s confidence in staying in the game on homecoming.

Why the Vikings lost

Despite forcing three first-half turnovers against the Raiders, Northwest Guilford gave the ball away 4 times themselves in the opening half and allowed two very long kick returns in the first minute

The big play

After usually sure-handed Vikings wideout Brandon Thomas muffed a kickoff deep in Northwest territory, Hollingsworth was able to cash in on the mistake right before the end of the half by sneaking into the end zone, making it 35-7 Reagan.

Three things we learned

1. Once Reagan gets ahold of a game, the Raiders can throttle opponents by running the ball downhill in the second half.

2. Reagan’s offensive line opens gaping holes for talented running backs and doesn’t miss a beat in pass protection.

3. Northwest Guilford has now lost four in a row. Head coach Kevin Wallace will regroup his squad before an opportunity to host Page to open Metro 4-A Conference play.

Records

Reagan: 6-0

Northwest Guilford: 2-4

Who’s next

Reagan: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Northwest Guilford: Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary

Reagan 21 14 13 14 – 62

Northwest Guilford 7 0 8 0 – 15

Reagan  D.J. Moyer 7 run (C.J. Hill kick), 1st, 11:06

Reagan  Bryson Canty 23 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 9:30

Northwest Guilford  Carson Cassetty 20 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 3:59

Reagan  Shavon Revel 7 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 3:10

Reagan  Gabriel Hollingsworth 8 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:47

Reagan  Gabriel Hollingsworth 1 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:05

Reagan – Sanchez Reddin 84 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 10:45

Northwest Guilford  Brandon Thomas 66 pass from Micah Salmon (run good), 3rd, 4:03

Reagan  Sanchez Reddin 58 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:17

Reagan  Bryson Canty 40 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 0:11

Reagan  Tazhae Woods 5 run (Hill kick), 4th , 8:50

