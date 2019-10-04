A recap of Reagan's 62-15 victory over Northwest Guilford:
Why the Raiders won
Senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth was able to split the defense with two rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the 1st half extending Reagan’s lead from 21-7 to 35-7. This deflated Northwest Guilford’s confidence in staying in the game on homecoming.
Why the Vikings lost
Despite forcing three first-half turnovers against the Raiders, Northwest Guilford gave the ball away 4 times themselves in the opening half and allowed two very long kick returns in the first minute
The big play
After usually sure-handed Vikings wideout Brandon Thomas muffed a kickoff deep in Northwest territory, Hollingsworth was able to cash in on the mistake right before the end of the half by sneaking into the end zone, making it 35-7 Reagan.
Three things we learned
1. Once Reagan gets ahold of a game, the Raiders can throttle opponents by running the ball downhill in the second half.
2. Reagan’s offensive line opens gaping holes for talented running backs and doesn’t miss a beat in pass protection.
3. Northwest Guilford has now lost four in a row. Head coach Kevin Wallace will regroup his squad before an opportunity to host Page to open Metro 4-A Conference play.
Records
Reagan: 6-0
Northwest Guilford: 2-4
Who’s next
Reagan: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Northwest Guilford: Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Reagan 21 14 13 14 – 62
Northwest Guilford 7 0 8 0 – 15
Reagan – D.J. Moyer 7 run (C.J. Hill kick), 1st, 11:06
Reagan – Bryson Canty 23 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 9:30
Northwest Guilford – Carson Cassetty 20 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 3:59
Reagan – Shavon Revel 7 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 3:10
Reagan – Gabriel Hollingsworth 8 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:47
Reagan – Gabriel Hollingsworth 1 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:05
Reagan – Sanchez Reddin 84 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 10:45
Northwest Guilford – Brandon Thomas 66 pass from Micah Salmon (run good), 3rd, 4:03
Reagan – Sanchez Reddin 58 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:17
Reagan – Bryson Canty 40 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 0:11
Reagan – Tazhae Woods 5 run (Hill kick), 4th , 8:50
