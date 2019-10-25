A recap of the Northwest Guilford-Ragsdale football game:
Kenneth T. Miller Stadium, Ragsdale
Why the Tigers won
Quarterback Alston Hooker threw three touchdown passes during a 20-0 run in the third quarter. What was a one-score game at half was all but over, and the Tigers dialed up the defensive pressure to stymie the Northwest offense.
Why the Vikings lost
Positive yards were hard to come by in the second half, and after Ragsdale’s offensive explosion in the second half Micah Salmon was forced to throw. That’s exactly where the Tigers wanted them, since Carson Cassetty ran the ball well in the first half.
Stars
Northwest Guilford: RB Carson Cassetty, 5 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD; QB Micah Salmon 9-for-18, 163 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT.
Ragsdale: QB Alston Hooker, 9-for-12, 178 yards, 4 TD, INT; WR Josiah Muldowney, 5 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TD; RB Keith Williams, 17 carries, 98 yards, TD.
The big play
Facing third down and a long 17 yards from the Vikings 33, Hooker lofted a pass into the corner of the end zone, and Muldowney skied for the touchdown. Muldowney’s acrobatics pushed the lead to 21, effectively putting the game on ice.
Three things we learned
1. If things shake out perfectly for Ragsdale, they might get to host a home playoff game. The Tigers have a good, balanced offense that is playing very well right now, and that's bad news for defensive coordinators.
2. In two years, or sooner, this annual game will have major conference title implications for both teams. Northwest is very young and will be a much better squad next season. Coach Johnny Boykin has done a remarkable job with this Ragsdale program, and playoff berths should become the norm in Jamestown.
3. Next up for Ragsdale is Grimsley. This could be a much more interesting game than some might believe.
What they’re saying about winning on Senior Night
“Of course I always want more; it’s in my blood. It’s good to get a win with my guys and enjoy this game, but there are more days ahead.” — Alston Hooker, QB, Ragsdale
“It’s a special feeling. We put so much hard work in. It’s a blessing.” — Josiah Muldowney, WR, Ragsdale
Records
Northwest Guilford: 0-3 Metro 4-A, 2-7 overall.
Ragsdale: 2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall.
Up next
Northwest Guilford: At High Point Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ragsdale: At Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 7 0 0 13 – 20
Ragsdale 7 7 20 0 – 34
R – Josiah Muldowney 47 pass from Alston Hooker (Bradley Tullar kick), 1st, 10:41
NWG – Carson Cassetty 12 pass from Micah Salmon (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 4:05
R – Ketih Williams 4 run (Tullar kick), 2nd, 3:25
R – Devan Boykin 17 pass from Hooker (Tullar kick), 3rd, 8:50
R – Muldowney 33 pass from Hooker (Tullar kick), 3rd, 5:40
R –Tyrell Carmichael 21 pass from Hooker (Kick failed), 3rd, 2:26
NWG – Salmon 16 run (Tippett kick), 4th, 3:48
NWG – Cassetty 45 pass from Salmon (Kick failed), 4th, 0:09
