A report on Ragsdale's 30-14 win over Mooresville in the Class 4-A playoffs:
Kenneth T. Miller Stadium, Jamestown
Why the Tigers won
Ragsdale senior Devan Boykin was thrust into the role of running back after the Tigers lost two backs to injury in the regular season finale against High Point Central. All he did was rush for 200 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a decisive win over Mooresville.
Why the Blue Devils lost
Mooresville’s only scores came on fumble recoveries. Otherwise, the Blue Devils’ offense sputtered all night long. They didn’t help their cause with an astounding amount of penalties, including multiple unsportsmanlike conduct fouls- nothing antagonistic, just undisciplined.
Stars
Mooresville: RB Glenwood Robinson 7 carries, 79 yards.
Ragsdale: ATH Devan Boykin 32 carries, 208 yards, 2 TD; WR Donovan Platt 4 receptions, 93 yards; QB Alston Hooker 10-for-14, 182 yards, TD, INT .
The big play
Alston Hooker’s 9-yard rushing touchdown on fourth-and-goal gave the Tigers a 23-14 lead at the start of the 4th quarter. Ragsdale’s defense did the rest before Boykin iced the game with an 18-yard touchdown run of his own.
Three things we learned
1. Friday’s game featured a cavalcade of penalty flags. Nobody wants to pay 8 bucks to see that on Friday. There were over 5 unsportsmanlike penalties called, resulting in one disqualification for Mooresville.
2. Alston Hooker has finally come into his own, and the look on his face following the game was pure joy. He finally gets to practice on Thanksgiving as a starter.
3. What Johnny Boykin is building at Ragsdale is different—and good. Everything his team does is purposeful and he is relentlessly dedicated to the pursuit of better men through athletic pursuits. His tunnel vision has his Tigers bought-in and locked-in at just the right time.
What they’re saying
“We weren’t nervous. We prepared for it and we studied and practiced for it.” — Alston Hooker, Ragsdale quarterback, on being two running backs down for Friday’s game.
“I’ve played running back before, and I’ve got experience in difference places (on the field). When we had two of our running backs go down against (High Point) Central, I knew I had a job to do.” — Devan Boykin, Ragsdale
Records
Mooresville: 7-6.
Ragsdale: 6-6.
Up next
Ragsdale: At East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Mooresville 0 7 7 0 – 14
Ragsdale 14 0 3 13 – 30
R – Devan Boykin 2 run (Adnane Choudani kick), 1st, 7:45
R – Boykin 5 pass from Alston Hooker (Adnane Choudani kick), 1st, 0:40
M – Frederick Brown 10 fumble recovery (Isaac Riffle kick), 2nd, 5:45
R – Choudani 23 field goal, 3rd, 6:34
M – Malik Birchett 8 fumble recovery (Riffle kick), 3rd, 2:29
R – Hooker 14 run (Kick failed), 4th, 11:47
R – Boykin 18 run (Choudani kick), 4th, 3:45
