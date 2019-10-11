Northwest Page Football web

Page quarterback Javondre Paige turns the corner against Northwest Guilford.

 Lynn Hey/Special to the News & Record

A recap of Page's win over Northwest Guilford:

Site

Billings Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Pirates won

Page put up 385 yards of total offense and finally scored touchdowns in the red zone. The Pirates overcame another slew of self-inflicted wounds in its Metro 4-A opener.

Why the Vikings lost

The Vikings are young and inexperienced and seemed to wear down against the Page rushers late in the game. That doesn’t mean they ran up a white flag, though. This is a team that’s closer than area fans believe.

Stars

Page: QB Alonza Barnett, 8-for-9, 130 yards, 2 TD; WR Grady Sherrill, 4 receptions, 81 yards, TD; RB Yakez Doggett, 8 carries, 58 yards.

Northwest Guilford: QB Micah Salmon, 8-for-23, 154 yards, 2 TD; WR Brandon Thomas, 3 receptions, 82 yards, TD.

The big play

Holding on by a touchdown with five minutes to play, Pirates running back Yakez Doggett scrambled 32 yards to the Northwest 26, setting up an eventual Jordan Dawkins game-sealing touchdown run.

Three things we learned

1. The Page Pirates control their own destiny. Two more wins, against Ragsdale and High Point Central, would assure them of no worse than second place in the Metro 4-A and a spot in the state playoffs.

2. Isaiah Fisher-Smith is the unsung hero of these Pirates, and now we shall sing. Two straight games with a punt block, pass deflections in the open field, and a key interception Friday are just some of the reasons he should be on someone’s All-Area list.

3. Reports of Northwest Guilford’s demise are premature. This team plays well together, has speed and height on the outside, and most important, doesn’t lose much at all to graduation. A year of experience will have the Vikings causing problems next season.

What they’re saying

“Obviously he’s one of our best players in terms of being able to line up in a lot of different positions: safety, outside backer, special teams- he made some big plays when we needed him the most.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page.

“There’s no need to quit. When you’re facing a tough season and it’s not going how you want it to go you’ve got to change something. You can’t give up.” — Isaiah Fisher-Smith, DB, Page, on overcoming adversity.

Records

Page: 1-0 Metro 4-A, 2-6 overall.

Northwest Guilford: 0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-5 overall.

Up next

Page: At Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Northwest Guilford: Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Page 14 0 7 7 – 28

NW Guilford 7 0 0 7 – 14

Page – KJ Morehead 10 pass from Javondre Paige (Tyler Elliott kick), 1st, 9:26

Northwest – Dewayne Johnson 9 pass from Micah Salmon (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 4:00

Page – Tareek Smith 19 pass from Alonza Barnett (Elliott kick), 2nd, 8:12

Page – Grady Sherrill 37 pass from Barnett (Elliott kick), 3rd, 4:58

Northwest – Brandon Thomas 35 pass from Salmon (Tippett kick), 4th, 8:04

Page – Jordan Dawkins 10 run (Elliott kick), 4th, 2:30

