How Page defeated Eastern Guilford:
Site
Tommy Grayson Field, Gibsonville
Why the Pirates won
After falling behind early, Page cracked down defensively and moved the ball consistently on offense. A pair of sophomores, QB Alonza Barnett and RB Jeiel Melton, accounted for much of the Pirate offense.
Why the Wildcats lost
Two blocked punts and two snaps over the head of the punter hurt Eastern. The Pirates defense seemed to improve as the game progressed. The Wildcats had trouble with the Pirates' size.
Stars
Page: Alonza Barnett, a 5-11, 175-pound quarterback, threw touchdown passes of 61 and 32 yards coming off the bench for starter Javondre Paige. Jeiel Melton ran for two touchdowns and handled the bulk of Page’s ball-carrying duties.
Eastern Guilford: Junior Damon Coleman scored Eastern’s first touchdown on a 15-yard reception and had a huge first quarter sack that caused a fumble and ended the Pirates drive.
The big play
With three minutes left in the third quarter and Eastern trailing 19-14, Wildcats QB Kamel Smith hurdled three Pirate players at the goal line. Smith, however, was hit with a 15-yard penalty for a dangerous play, ending the Wildcats' chance of taking the lead.
Three things we learned
1. A young Pirates team is making progress. “We have some good young players who are coming along,” said head coach Jared Rolfes. “We made fewer mistakes tonight than we have. We still have work to do, but we are getting there.”
2. The Pirates' special teams can make a difference. They blocked two punts, the second leading to the touchdown that put them ahead 19-14.
3. Page has depth at quarterback with Javondre Paige and Alonza Barnett. Barnett threw his first two touchdown passes of the season against Eastern. “I have been getting reps in each game,” Barnett said. “I’ve been learning from JP (Paige). He’s been a great mentor.”
What they’re saying
“At halftime, we told them that we just had to execute better. They needed to know what we were doing was working.” – Rolfes.
“I think we played well. There are always things we can do better, but this was a good win.” – Barnett.
“I’m very proud of these guys. We lost our first two games by a total of three points, then played a very good Dudley team, and we came back tonight and got a good win. We were playing pretty well tonight, but just not finishing early in the game. We had some missed tackles and some dropped balls,” – Rolfes.
Records
Page: 1-3
Eastern: 2-2
Up next
Page: At East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Eastern Guilford: At Reidsville, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Page 12 0 7 14 – 33
Eastern Guilford 14 0 0 0 – 14
EG – Damon Coleman 15 pass from Kamel Smith (Luke Stanley kick), 1st, 9:16
Page – Jeiel Melton 4 run (kick blocked), 1st, 3:54
Page – CJ Crump 61 pass from Alonza Barnett (PAT failed), 1st, 1:23
EG – Hezekia Newby 19 run (Stanley kick), 1st, 0:01
Page – Tareek Smith 32 pass from Barnett (Tyler Elliott kick), 3rd, 9:11
Page – Melton 20 run (Elliott kick), 4th, 10:51
Page – Isiaah Fisher-Smith 24 pass from Javondre Paige (Elliott kick), 4th, 4:28
