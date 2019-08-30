hsxtra football logo 090717

P

No. 10 Northwest Guilford 34

Western Guilford 26

Site

R.L. Billings Stadium, Northwest Guilford High School

Why the Vikings won

Northwest’s ball control offense remained steady, and held the lead, after Western pulled to within eight points in the fourth quarter.

Why the Hornets lost

Sixteen penalties for 115 yards helped stall several Western drives.

Stars

Western Guilford — RB Dante Bovian 15 carries, 129 yards, TD, and 3 receptions, 82 yards.

Northwest Guilford — RB Carson Cassety, 24 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; WR Brandon Thomas 6 receptions, 49 yards, 2 TDs.

The big play

With Western driving on fourth-and-6 from its 18, and trailing only 34-26, Northwest's DeWayne Johnson made an interception with 31 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Three things we learned

1. Northwest's offensive starters, comprised mostly of juniors, do not seem to let their youthfulness become a factor in close games.

2. Western Guilford's lack of depth was a problem, especially when several players had to come off the field after developing leg cramps during the fourth quarter.

3. Northwest denied Western Guilford its first 2-0 start since 2007..

What they’re saying

“We had a lot of situations where we either gave the ball back or had our drives stalled due to penalties." — Brian Terwilliger, Western Guilford coach.

“We dug deep and got in the huddle and told each other to calm down. We just tone out the critics and go out there and do our thing.” — Carson Cassetty, Northwest Guilford running back.

Records

Western Guilford: 1-1

Northwest Guilford: 2-0

Up next

Western Guilford: At Rockingham County, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Northwest Guilford: At Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary

Western Guilford 0 7 13 6 – 26

Northwest Guilford 0 21 6 7 – 34

NWG – Carson Cassetty 6 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 2nd, 11:56

WG – Jamyr Jeffries 1 run (Robbie Boyd kick), 2nd, 5:24

NWG – Brandon Thomas 5 pass from Micah Salmon (Tippett kick), 2nd, 3:41

NWG – Cassetty 2 run (Tippett kick), 2nd, 1:27

WG – Dante Bovian 20 run (Boyd kick), 3rd, 11:45

NWG – Cassetty 24 run (kick failed)

WG – Kevin Boele 27 pass from Boyd (kick failed)

NWG – Thomas 4 pass from Salmon (Tippett kick)

WG – Eric Lewis 25 pass from Boyd (kick blocked)

