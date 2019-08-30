No. 10 Northwest Guilford 34
Western Guilford 26
Site
R.L. Billings Stadium, Northwest Guilford High School
Why the Vikings won
Northwest’s ball control offense remained steady, and held the lead, after Western pulled to within eight points in the fourth quarter.
Why the Hornets lost
Sixteen penalties for 115 yards helped stall several Western drives.
Stars
Western Guilford — RB Dante Bovian 15 carries, 129 yards, TD, and 3 receptions, 82 yards.
Northwest Guilford — RB Carson Cassety, 24 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; WR Brandon Thomas 6 receptions, 49 yards, 2 TDs.
The big play
With Western driving on fourth-and-6 from its 18, and trailing only 34-26, Northwest's DeWayne Johnson made an interception with 31 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Three things we learned
1. Northwest's offensive starters, comprised mostly of juniors, do not seem to let their youthfulness become a factor in close games.
2. Western Guilford's lack of depth was a problem, especially when several players had to come off the field after developing leg cramps during the fourth quarter.
3. Northwest denied Western Guilford its first 2-0 start since 2007..
What they’re saying
“We had a lot of situations where we either gave the ball back or had our drives stalled due to penalties." — Brian Terwilliger, Western Guilford coach.
“We dug deep and got in the huddle and told each other to calm down. We just tone out the critics and go out there and do our thing.” — Carson Cassetty, Northwest Guilford running back.
Records
Western Guilford: 1-1
Northwest Guilford: 2-0
Up next
Western Guilford: At Rockingham County, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Northwest Guilford: At Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Western Guilford 0 7 13 6 – 26
Northwest Guilford 0 21 6 7 – 34
NWG – Carson Cassetty 6 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 2nd, 11:56
WG – Jamyr Jeffries 1 run (Robbie Boyd kick), 2nd, 5:24
NWG – Brandon Thomas 5 pass from Micah Salmon (Tippett kick), 2nd, 3:41
NWG – Cassetty 2 run (Tippett kick), 2nd, 1:27
WG – Dante Bovian 20 run (Boyd kick), 3rd, 11:45
NWG – Cassetty 24 run (kick failed)
WG – Kevin Boele 27 pass from Boyd (kick failed)
NWG – Thomas 4 pass from Salmon (Tippett kick)
WG – Eric Lewis 25 pass from Boyd (kick blocked)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.