Northern won the field-position game for much of the night. The Nighthawks pinned Page deep in its own territory on the Pirates’ first two possessions to set the tone, then Michael Becker dropped a punt at the Page 2 that set up the fourth-quarter safety that turned out to be the difference in the game.
Why the Pirates lost
Page was plagued by dropped passes for the second time in as many games. The running game also continued to struggled, netting just 76 yards against a team that couldn’t stop Grimsley in its opener. Ten penalties also didn’t help.
Stars
Northern Guilford — QB Will Lenard 14-of-22 passing, 164 yards, 2 TDs; TE Michael Frogge 3 catches, 45 yards, TD; DL/OL Trey Ruff 2 sacks, fumble recovery.
Northern took the lead for good after the Nighthawks took advantage of a short punt. Taking over at the Page 37-yard line, they needed just five plays to reach the end zone. Two of those plays were big-time catches by Wake Forest commit Michael Frogge. The first covered 29 yards down the left hashmark, and the second was a 13-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left in the third quarter. The offensive line gave QB Will Lenard time to make both throws.
Three things we learned
1. Northern Guilford was not going to let its 34-0 loss to Grimsley a week earlier define the Nighthawks’ season. An 0-2 start with a third straight road game next week at Ragsdale would’ve been a deep hole to claw out of, but Northern did just enough to win.
2. Page is 0-2, but could almost as easily be 2-0. Last week it was a two-point conversion pass falling incomplete with 5.0 seconds to play that decided a 28-27 loss at Davie County. This week the Pirates forced a fumble at their 41, trailing 16-14 with less than two minutes to play. But QB Alonza Barnett threw an interception on fourth down at his 46 and Northern ran out the clock.
3. Javondre Paige, the Pirates’ starting quarterback, left the game midway through the second quarter and was put in concussion protocol by Page’s sports medicine staff. He watched the second half in street clothes and his status for the Sept. 6 game at Dudley is unknown. His backup, sophomore Alonza Barnett, seemed to get more comfortable as the game went on.
Worth noting
For Page’s first home game since former Pirates player Sincere Davis was killed in a shooting in March, Davis’ parents, Latosha and Darnell, joined Javondre Paige in leading the team down the steps into the stadium and onto the field to the cheers of fans from both schools.
What they said
“It wasn’t pretty. We hurt ourselves with penalties that wiped out big plays and we have to clean those things up. Hat’s off to our defense. They gritted through against a team that has some weapons on offense and a young quarterback who can really sling it. Our kids were tough and resilient, and this is a really good win for us.” — Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford coach
“We preach being a fourth-quarter team, but our own errors killed us again. I’ll bet we had at least 10 dropped passes, and early in the game a lot of missed throws and protection issues here and there. … It’s not one person, it’s a collective thing and those things pile up. We did battle back, and I was proud of our effort.” — Jared Rolfes, Page coach
Records
Northern Guilford: 1-1
Page: 0-2
Up next
Northern Guilford: At No. 8 Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Page: At No. 4 Dudley, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Northern Guilford 7 0 7 2 – 16
Page 0 7 0 7 – 14
NG – Rashawn Pleasant 15 pass from Will Lenard (Slater Ward kick), 1st, 2:21
P – C.J. Crump 4 pass from Alonza Barnett (Tyler Elliott kick), 2nd, 10:16
NG – Michael Frogge 13 pass from Lenard (Ward kick), 3rd, 5:36
NG – Safety, Elliott stepped on end line on punt, 4th, 5:11
P – Crump 57 pass from Barnett (Elliott kick), 4th, 1:52
