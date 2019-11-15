A recap of Northeast Guilford's victory in the Class 3-A playoffs:
Site
McLeansville
Why the Rams won
Trevon Hester loosened up the Parkwood defense with some bruising running, and then Kobie Perez found the endzone twice within two minutes in the 3rd quarter.
Why the Rebels lost
Both quarterbacks for Parkwood had rough nights, and the visiting team had way too many 3-and-outs. Basically, the only bright spot was a 50-yard bomb to Wynne McGriff at the beginning of the 4th quarter.
The big play
Justin Wilson found Jaydon Hall deep for a 67-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a nice cushion in the first quarter. They were able to run downhill and wear out the Rebels defense from there.
Stars
Parkwood: Sametrius Drakeford, 15 rushes, 70 yards, TD.
Northeast Guilford: Kobie Perez, 17 rushes, 168 yards, 3 TD; Justin Wilson, 7-for-9, 172 yards, 2 TD.
Three things we learned
1. Northeast’s secondary played tight defense and really impressed, causing a lot of incomplete passes.
2. The Rams can control time of possession very well, causing opposing defenses to break down.
3. Players who play multiple positions on both offense and defense such as Zeke Nicholson never take a play off for the Rams.
Records
Parkwood: 7-5.
Northeast Guilford: 10-2.
Up next
Northeast Guilford: At Asheville Reynolds, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Monroe Parkwood 3 0 0 20 – 23
Northeast Guilford 14 0 14 7 – 35
NE – Kobie Perez 9 run (run failed), 1st, 6:42
NE – Jaydon Hall 67 pass from Justin Wilson (Wilson run), 1st, 3:09
P – Austin Shook 34 FG, 1st, 0:34
NE – Kobie Perez 15 run (Friel kick), 3rd, 5:14
NE – Kobie Perez 68 run (Friel kick), 3rd, 3:20
P – Wyne McGriff 50 pass from Brock Cain (Shook kick), 4th, 11:37
NE – Zeke Nicholson 36 pass from Wilson (Friel kick), 4th, 6:03
P – Sametrius Drakeford 3 run (Shook kick), 4th, 2:09
P – Charlie Blumanhourst 20 pass from Brock Cain (pass failed), 4th, 0:20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.