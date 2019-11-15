hsxtra football logo 090717

A recap of Northeast Guilford's victory in the Class 3-A playoffs: 

Site

McLeansville

Why the Rams won

Trevon Hester loosened up the Parkwood defense with some bruising running, and then Kobie Perez found the endzone twice within two minutes in the 3rd quarter.

Why the Rebels lost

Both quarterbacks for Parkwood had rough nights, and the visiting team had way too many 3-and-outs. Basically, the only bright spot was a 50-yard bomb to Wynne McGriff at the beginning of the 4th quarter.

The big play

Justin Wilson found Jaydon Hall deep for a 67-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a nice cushion in the first quarter. They were able to run downhill and wear out the Rebels defense from there.

Stars

Parkwood: Sametrius Drakeford, 15 rushes, 70 yards, TD. 

Northeast Guilford: Kobie Perez, 17 rushes, 168 yards, 3 TD; Justin Wilson, 7-for-9, 172 yards, 2 TD.

Three things we learned

1. Northeast’s secondary played tight defense and really impressed, causing a lot of incomplete passes.

2. The Rams can control time of possession very well, causing opposing defenses to break down.

3. Players who play multiple positions on both offense and defense such as Zeke Nicholson never take a play off for the Rams.

Records

Parkwood: 7-5.

Northeast Guilford: 10-2.

Up next

Northeast Guilford: At Asheville Reynolds, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Monroe Parkwood 3 0 0 20 – 23

Northeast Guilford 14 0 14 7 – 35

NE – Kobie Perez 9 run (run failed), 1st, 6:42

NE – Jaydon Hall 67 pass from Justin Wilson (Wilson run), 1st, 3:09

P – Austin Shook 34 FG, 1st, 0:34

NE – Kobie Perez 15 run (Friel kick), 3rd, 5:14

NE – Kobie Perez 68 run (Friel kick), 3rd, 3:20

P – Wyne McGriff 50 pass from Brock Cain (Shook kick), 4th, 11:37

NE – Zeke Nicholson 36 pass from Wilson (Friel kick), 4th, 6:03

P – Sametrius Drakeford 3 run (Shook kick), 4th, 2:09

P – Charlie Blumanhourst 20 pass from Brock Cain (pass failed), 4th, 0:20

