hsxtra football logo 090717

P

Statistics from Southwest Guilford's victory over Western Guilford:

Scoring summary

Western Guilford 0 0 0 6 – 6

Southwest Guilford 14 21 7 3 – 45

SWG – Rodney Scott 5 run (Nick Schwertner kick), 1st, 6:38

SWG – Quantez Poche 6 pass from Jaden Rogers (Schwertner kick), 1st, 1:03

SWG – Deanthony Butchee 10 run (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 9:49

SWG – Darius Johnson 62 punt return (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 8:39

SWG – Caleb Curtain 12 pass from Jaden Rogers (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 1:32

SWG – Darius Johnson 43 interception return (Schwertner kick), 3rd, 3:15

WG – Dre Dunn 20 pass from Robbie Boyd (run failed), 4th, 11:14

]SWG – Nick Schwertner 25 FG, 4th, 3:12

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments