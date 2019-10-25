Statistics from Southwest Guilford's victory over Western Guilford:
Scoring summary
Western Guilford 0 0 0 6 – 6
Southwest Guilford 14 21 7 3 – 45
SWG – Rodney Scott 5 run (Nick Schwertner kick), 1st, 6:38
SWG – Quantez Poche 6 pass from Jaden Rogers (Schwertner kick), 1st, 1:03
SWG – Deanthony Butchee 10 run (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 9:49
SWG – Darius Johnson 62 punt return (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 8:39
SWG – Caleb Curtain 12 pass from Jaden Rogers (Schwertner kick), 2nd, 1:32
SWG – Darius Johnson 43 interception return (Schwertner kick), 3rd, 3:15
WG – Dre Dunn 20 pass from Robbie Boyd (run failed), 4th, 11:14
]SWG – Nick Schwertner 25 FG, 4th, 3:12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.