A recap of Southeast Guilford's victory over Williams:
Site
Bill Slayton Stadium, Southeast Guilford
Why the Falcons won
Southeast proved it can win by grinding out against opponents who are trying to do the same. Once again, the Falcons ground game was outstanding, but mistakes almost cost them dearly. “They are a good football team,” Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley said of Williams. “They battled hard tonight and battled hard all season.”
Why the Bulldogs lost
The one-two punch of running backs Jaden Fairley and Derron McQuitty evaded the Williams defense throughout. The outcome could have been different, though, if the Bulldogs capitalized on some of the Falcons untimely penalties.
Stars
Williams: Shane Whitter was on the end of a 69-yard pass play, scored a touchdown, recovered a fumble and was consistently involved in the action on defense.
Southeast: Jaden Fairley had 112 yards rushing on just two plays. He had a 43-yard run early in the second quarter and a 69-yarder in the third that set up Derron McQuitty’s touchdown run. The Southeast offensive line deserves credit, as well.
The big plays
Xavion Jones took the opening kickoff 85 yards to the end zone to give Williams the early lead. Cameron Williams capped a 60-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to get the points back for Southeast on the Falcons first possession.
On a flea-flicker, Zion Crawley passed to Shane Whitter for 69 yards to the Falcon 8, setting up the Bulldogs second touchdown of the first quarter.
Jaden Fairley broke loose for a 69-yard run at the start of the third quarter, setting up the Falcons third touchdown. Williams was unable to recover.
With 10:20 left in the game and Southeast holding a 29-14 lead, the Falcons were called for pass interference on their own 7. The Southeast defense held Williams for two plays but were called for pass interference again on third down. Shane Whitter ran it in from 8 yards, and after a failed two-point conversion, the Falcons held a 29-20 lead.
Three things we learned
1. Southeast respects Xavion Jones. Jones ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and it was the last time the Williams junior had a chance at a return. The Falcons avoided kicking to Jones the rest of the night.
2. Penalties hurt: Among other infractions, the Falcons had a touchdown taken away because of a holding call. “We have to be better about mistakes,” said Falcons coach Kennedy Tinsley. “Whether we agree with them or not, those penalties are killing us.”
3. Next week is important for the Falcons. Southeast takes on 3-6 Southwestern Randolph next week and then on to the playoffs. “Next week is huge for us,” said Tinsley. “We have to set the tone for the playoffs and start getting momentum.”
What they’re saying
“We had a little bit of a rough start tonight, but we kept pressing.” – Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley.
“Jaden (Fairley) is a big-time player and a big-time athlete. You have to give credit to the offensive line, too. They’ve been playing well.” – Tinsley
Records
Williams: 2-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-5 overall.
Southeast: 5-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-3 overall.
Up next
Williams: Southern Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Southeast: At Southwestern Randolph, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Williams 14 0 0 6 – 20
Southeast Guilford 7 10 12 0 – 29
W – Xavion Jones 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:48, 1st
SE – Cameron Williams 9 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 9:54, 1st
W – Cameron Harris 4 run (Briggs run), 4:45, 1st
SE – Aidan Bonde 24 FG, 8:30, 2nd
SE – EJ McAllister 17 interception return (Bonde kick), 3:34, 2nd
SE – Derron McQuitty 13 run (kick failed), 10:53, 3rd
SE – Adam Akins 25 pass from Zion Fleming (kick failed), 6:21, 3rd
W – Shane Whitter 4 run (run failed), 10:20, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.