A recap of the Southeast Guilford-Southern Guilford football game:
C.K. Siler Stadium, Southern Guilford
Why the Falcons won
The combination of a suffocating defense and punishing running game was too much for Southern. Southeast doesn’t give opposing quarterbacks time to operate, and the pair of running backs are dangerous on every play.
Why the Storm lost
Southern already had its hands full against a multi-faceted Southeast team, but penalties and mistakes helped the Falcons will their fourth in row and take control of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference race.
Stars
Southeast Guilford: Aaron Lucas scored the Falcons’ first touchdown and had two other catches negated by penalties. Jalen Fairley was again the catalyst of the running game.
Southern Guilford: Isiah Wells, a 6-2, 230-pound lineman, blocked a pass and helped tie up Southeast’s running game for most of the first half. Conway McCoury took over at quarterback for the Storm in the fourth quarter. He tossed a 31-yarder to Myles Crisp, the starting quarterback, in the end zone with 3:36 left in the game. Anthony Morrison had two big plays that the Storm failed to convert into points.
The big plays
Aaron Lucas’ acrobatic catch on a 13-yard pass from Zion Fleming gave Southeast the lead with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter. Less than two minutes later, Jalen Fairley ran 31 yards for a touchdown.
Southern’s Anthony Morrison had a 57-yard kickoff return at the end of the first quarter, bringing the ball to Southeast’s 28. But the Storm turned the ball over on downs.
With 1:23 left in the first half, Morrison picked off a pass and ran 40 yards for a touchdown, but a Storm penalty erased the play.
Taylor Alston caught a screen pass from Myles Crisp, reversed fields, and went 31 yards for the Storm’s first points.
On the first play after the Falcons took a 20-7 lead, the Storm fumbled on its 15.
Three things we learned
1. Southeast spends a lot of time on its mistakes. “We are all about information,” says head coach Kennedy Tinsley. “We will go over the film this week, look at our mistakes and try to improve our negatives, improve our positives and get ready for next week.”
2. Southern is never really out of it. The Storm kept the game closer than it could have been. “They are a good team,” says Tinsley. “They kept making plays and stayed in the game.”
3. Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty consider themselves a team. When a TV reporter asked for Fairley, he made sure McQuitty came with him. “I think our running styles compliment each other well,” Fairly says. “He’s power and finesse, and I’m speed and finesse.”
What they’re saying
“We are all about improving with each game. We had some issues this week that we will address, and we’ll be ready for next week.” – Southeast RB Jalen Fairly.
“Our defensive coaches, all of them, do a tremendous job getting our players ready each week. They really do an awesome job. They give us a chance to win every week.” – Tinsley.
“We look at it is this way, If tonight was a playoff game, did we do enough to beat a quality opponent. We will look at that this week and work from there.” – Tinsley.
