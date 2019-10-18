Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A recap of Southeast Guilford's victory over Eastern Guilford:
Site
Bill Slayton Stadium, Southeast Guilford
Why the Falcons won
Southeast Guilford ran for five touchdowns, and its defense got two of their own, to take control of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference race. Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley said his team “just hit on all cylinders.”
Why the Wildcats lost
Eastern Guilford never generated any kind of offense, and the Falcons were relentless offensively and defensively.
Stars
Eastern Guilford: Kamell Smith was sacked five times, threw the ball away under pressure six times, was intercepted twice and took quite a beating all night. But with 20 seconds left, he ran for 36 yards in one last effort for a touchdown.
Southeast Guilford: Montrell Walker, the Falcons' 5-foot-10, 256-pound lineman, led Southeast’s attack on the Eastern backfield. Walker had a sack and blocked a punt. “I think I had a pretty good performance,” Walker said. “But I think I could have done better.” The Falcons showed a multi-faceted attack. Jalen Fairley, who hit the 100-yard mark in the third quarter, and Zion Fleming each had two rushing touchdowns.
The big plays
Cameron Williams set up Southeast’s first touchdown with a 31-yard run to the Eastern 7. ... Derron McQuitty broke through the middle for a 37-yard run four minutes before halftime, setting up the Falcons’ fourth touchdown of the half. ... The Falcons started the second half the way they finished the first, smothering the Panthers for a safety. ... Jalen Fairley broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to remove any doubt about the outcome.
Three things we learned
1. The Falcons defense can be dominating. In the first half, Eastern managed just two first downs. The first was when an aggressive defensive line jumped offside two plays in a row. The second was when Eastern QB Kamell Smith scrambled for a 19-yard gain while avoiding being sacked for the fifth time of the half.
2. The Falcons are for real. “I think we learned that we all have the ability, but it doesn’t mean anything unless we put it together. If we hit on all cylinders like we did tonight, we are a good football team,” Tinsley said.
3. Jalen Fairley, Derron McQuitty and Cameron Williams are perhaps as quick and fast as any trio of runners in the area.
What they’re saying
“We want to show people that we are one of the best teams in the city.” – Southeast DL Montrell Walker.
“I really think they just had a bad night, and we had a good night. That’s the thing about this game. I won’t know what it means to us as a team until next week.” – Tinsley.
“Defensive coordinator Damon Coiro does an amazing job with our defense. He has them ready to play each week.” – Tinsley.
