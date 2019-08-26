Reidsville at High Point Central (copy)

Reidsville's Lionel Long drives through High Point Central's defensive line for a touchdown.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

A recap of Reidsville's victory over High Point Central.

No. 2 Reidsville 48

High Point Central 0

Site

A.J. Simeon Stadium, High Point

Why the Rams won

Dominant defense and special teams set the tone. The Rams scored seemingly at will, and by halftime, Reidsville had set up a running-clock situation.

Why the Bison lost

High Point Central couldn’t move the football for the majority of the game. The Bison managed to compile 37 yards of total offense by the half.

Stars

Reidsville — QB Kyle Pinnix 6-for-1, 181 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD.

The big play

A 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Reidsville senior Demontez Canada on the opening play put the Rams in the driver’s seat.

Three things we learned

1. The Rams wide receiving corps is a luxury most teams don’t have. Led by Canada, Breon Pass and Colby Johnson, quarterback Kyle Pinnix has multiple dependable options. The rich got richer when the Rams landed Cummings transfer Auldon Edwards, and he made a difference right away. He hauled in a Pinnix throw and raced for a 66-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

2. High Point Central has a long way to go to turn things around. Head coach Wayne Jones told his team after the game they can’t give up the big play like the one on the opening kickoff. He said that puts their backs against the wall and, for now, its back to the drawing board for the Bison.

3. With so many options, Reidsville’s offense has the ability to spread the field, and their tempo keeps the opposition on their heels all game long. If Reidsville stays healthy, the Rams are a good bet to once again challenge for the Class 2-A state championship.

What they’re saying

“That’s a heck of a way to start the season and we take pride in our special teams with that blocking. I don’t think anybody touched him.” -- Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said of senior Demontez Canada’s 94 yard kick off for a score.

“Just passion for the game. Ever since the game was canceled last Friday, it was a little bummer for us, so we just said Monday we’ve got to come out here and get this. We pulled together and rallied up. We wanted to send a message.” -- Rams junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix.

Records

Reidsville: 1-0.

High Point Central: 0-1.

Up next

Reidsville: At McMichael, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

High Point Central: Parkland, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Reidsville 21 27 0 0 -- 48

High Point Central 0 0 0 0 -- 0

R -- Demontez Canada 94 kickoff return (pass failed), 1st, 11:44

R -- Lionel Long 2 run (Breon Pass run), 1st, 7:43

R -- Pass 45 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 5:34

R -- Pinnix 2 run (kick failed), 2nd, 11:48

R -- Long 1 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 5:18

R -- Auldon Edwards 66 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 3:24

R -- Braedon Gideon 10 pass from Jalen Galloway (Franson kick), 2nd, 0:12

