A 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Reidsville senior Demontez Canada on the opening play put the Rams in the driver’s seat.
Three things we learned
1. The Rams wide receiving corps is a luxury most teams don’t have. Led by Canada, Breon Pass and Colby Johnson, quarterback Kyle Pinnix has multiple dependable options. The rich got richer when the Rams landed Cummings transfer Auldon Edwards, and he made a difference right away. He hauled in a Pinnix throw and raced for a 66-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
2. High Point Central has a long way to go to turn things around. Head coach Wayne Jones told his team after the game they can’t give up the big play like the one on the opening kickoff. He said that puts their backs against the wall and, for now, its back to the drawing board for the Bison.
3. With so many options, Reidsville’s offense has the ability to spread the field, and their tempo keeps the opposition on their heels all game long. If Reidsville stays healthy, the Rams are a good bet to once again challenge for the Class 2-A state championship.
What they’re saying
“That’s a heck of a way to start the season and we take pride in our special teams with that blocking. I don’t think anybody touched him.” -- Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said of senior Demontez Canada’s 94 yard kick off for a score.
“Just passion for the game. Ever since the game was canceled last Friday, it was a little bummer for us, so we just said Monday we’ve got to come out here and get this. We pulled together and rallied up. We wanted to send a message.” -- Rams junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix.