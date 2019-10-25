hsxtra football logo 090717

Statistics from Reidsville's win over Graham:

Reidsville leaders

Lionel Long: 5 carries, 134 yards

Kyle Pinnix: 6 of- 7 passing, 118 yards

Breon Pass: 3 receptions, 76 yards

Offense: 382 yards (Graham 61 yards offense)

Scoring summary

Graham 0 0 0 0 – 0

Reidsville 21 34 20 0 – 75

Breon Pass 8 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Jiheem Hooper pass from B. Pass), 1st, 9:33

R – B. Pass 37 pass from Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 6:12

R – Lionel Long 32 run (run failed), 1st, 3:44

R – B. Pass 31 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 10:22

R – Long 8 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 8:59

R – Stevian Harrison 3 run (kick failed), 2nd, 7:15

R – Tamir Johnson 22 interception return (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:10

R – Cam Peoples 35 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 2:02

R – Long 55 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:31

R – Colby Johnson 37 interception return (Franson kick), 3rd, 8:21

R – Javon Burton 1 run (kick failed), 3rd, 5:45

 

