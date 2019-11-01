A recap from Reidsville's victory:
Scoring summary
Reidsville 14 0 20 0 – 34
Cummings 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Breon Pass 42 pass from Kyle Pinnix (kick failed), 1st, 10:15
R – Colby Johnson 71 pass from Pinnix (Auldon Edwards run), 1st, 1:45
R – Lionel Long 1 run (Anthony Franson kick), 3rd, 6:31
R – Long 7 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:14
R – Pinnix 1 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 0:09
