A recap from Reidsville's victory:

Scoring summary

Reidsville 14 0 20 0 – 34

Cummings 0 0 0 0 – 0

R – Breon Pass 42 pass from Kyle Pinnix (kick failed), 1st, 10:15

R – Colby Johnson 71 pass from Pinnix (Auldon Edwards run), 1st, 1:45

R – Lionel Long 1 run (Anthony Franson kick), 3rd, 6:31

R – Long 7 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:14

R – Pinnix 1 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 0:09 

