Bartlett Yancey Football Field, Yanceyville
Why the Rams won
Reidsville seemed intent on making a statement in the early going on both sides of the ball as it did against every other Mid-State 2-A Conference opponent this season. Rams quarterback Kyle Pinnix had two first-quarter touchdown passes, and by halftime they led 28-0. After Reidsville tacked on 21 more for good measure, the running clock was in effect and the defense put the game away with their fourth-consecutive shutout.
Stars
Reidsville — RB/KR Lionel Long had 82 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns; RB Stevion Harrison had 74 yards rushing on six carries and scored two TDs; QB Kyle Pinnix was 7-of-14 for 84 yards with 3 TDs.
The big play
PR/RB Lionel Long scored a touchdown on a 43-yard return near the midway point of the second quarter to put the Rams up by four touchdowns and basically put the game on ice.
Three things we learned
1. In their four Mid-State 2-A Conference games this season, the Rams outscored Carrboro, Graham, Cummings and Bartlett Yancey by a combined 215-0 margin.
2. Reidsville has won its last eight conference championships and the Rams have not lost to a league opponent since 2011. Cummings was the last one to do it when the Cavaliers defeated Reidsville 21-20 in overtime.
3. The Rams' defense held Bartlett Yancey to 25 yards rushing and 59 passing.
Records
Reidsville: 10-1, 4-0 Mid-State 3-A.
Bartlett Yancey: 9-2, 2-2.
Up next
Both teams will play opponents TBD on Nov. 15 in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
Scoring summary
Reidsville 14 14 21 7 – 56
Bartlett Yancey 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Auldon Edwards 3 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 9:12 first quarter
R – Breon Pass 8 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4:08 first quarter
R – Lionel Long 2 run (pass failed), 7:50 second quarter
R – Long 43 punt return (Breon Pass run), 0:22 second quarter
R – Pass 80 kickoff return (Franson kick), 11:49 third quarter
R – Jiheem Hooper 10 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 9:07 third quarter
R – Stevion Harrison 50 run (Franson kick), 3:58 third quarter
R – Harrison 6 pass from Cam Peoples (Franson kick), 8:05 fourth quarter
