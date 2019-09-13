Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Northern Guilford ran the football effectively and with balance, keeping the ball away from its rival’s offense. Unofficially, the Nighthawks rolled up 301 yards rushing on 40 carries, scoring all six of its touchdowns on the ground.
Why the Vikings lost
Northwest was its own worst enemy. The Vikings last three possessions of the first half all ended in turnovers, two lost fumbles and an interception. In all, Northwest fumbled three times, losing two, and quarterback Micah Salmon was intercepted twice.
Stars
Nothwest Guilford: RB/WR/LB Xavier Simmons 4 carries for 108 yards, 1 TD, 2 catches for 39 yards; K Cameron Tippett 22-yard field goal, 1-for-1 PAT.
Northern Guilford: RB Rakeem Murchison 9 carries for 109 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jordan McInnis 8 carries for 87 yards, 2 TDs; RB Nyles Mosley 12 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD; QB Will Lenard 8-for-13 passing, 87 yards.
The big drive
After Northwest cut the lead to 14-10 with Simmons’ 72-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Northern answered with a 7-play, 87-yard scoring drive. McInnis capped it with a terrific touchdown run on third-and-22 from the 29-yard line, starting up the middle, bouncing outside and outrunning the secondary to the pylon.
Three things we learned
1. Northern’s depth at running back is impressive, with Mosley, McInnis and Murchison sharing the load. And the Nighthawks are confident in all three. Mosley scored on a fourth-and-4 from the 9 as Northern passed up a chip-shot field goal and instead took a 14-3 in the second quarter. And McInnis, a sophomore, ran for all 87 of his yards in the second half.
2. Northwest quarterback Micah Salmon was under pressure often, forced to roll out and throw on the run several times. After Simmons’ touchdown on the first play of the second half, the Vikings next three possessions were all three-and-outs.
3. Northern’s Amaah Achina, a 6-foot-2 junior defensive back, has a nose for the football. He recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass that killed long drives on Northwest’s final two possessions of the first half.
What they’re saying
“The running game was huge. That’s kind of what we wanted to do going into the game. We knew they were going to take away (tight end Michael) Frogge by double- and triple-covering him, so we wanted to establish the run.” — Erik Westberg, Northern head coach
“They came back and scored, and I took it upon myself to not let that lead get away. … I knew I could bust one. I saw (the defense) all come in to the middle, and my guard, Devon Ryals, came around and set it up. It’s because of his block that I scored.” — Jordan McInnis, Northern running back
Worth noting
At halftime, Northern Guilford retired Keenan Allen’s Nighthawks jersey No. 21. Allen, a high school All-American who went on to star at Cal, is a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen’s parents, Scott and Dorie Lang, accepted a plaque honoring their son during a ceremony held on the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.