A recap of the Western Alamance-Northeast Guilford football game:

Bill Bookout Stadium, Northeast Guilford

Why the Rams won

In a defensive battle, Earl Bates’ Northeast Guilford team battled hard and hung on to win in a playoff-like game. The Rams’ defense didn’t allow much at all on the night and forced a turnover-on-downs with the Warriors’ bearing down on their endzone from the Rams’ 22-yard line to seal the victory.

Why the Warriors lost

Junior Running Back Kobie Perez for the Rams burned Western Alamance’s secondary midway through the 4th quarter for a costly big play. That’s something that the Warriors have rarely allowed this season, especially during their 6-game winning streak that was snapped tonight.

The big play

Senior Quarterback Justin Wilson found Perez across the middle of the field near their own 45, and Perez made two Warriors defensive backs miss in the open field. Soon after that, Perez used his speed to take it to the house for a 66 yard touchdown and the lead.

Stars

Western Alamance: Tyrone Slade, 18 carries, 104 yards.

Northeast Guilford: Trevon Hester, 18 carries, 89 yards, TD; Kobie Perez, 126 total yards, TD.

Three things we learned

1. Northeast Guilford’s offensive line is more than solid. They allowed Hester and Perez to carry the load and control time of possession.

2. Western Alamance is an extremely good football team that didn’t seem to bring its A-game.

3. The Mid-State 3-A Conference race just heated up in an unexpected way as Northeast Guilford moved into second place, just behind undefeated Eastern Alamance.

What they’re saying

“It feels great. Our O-line helped us out, and our defense stood tough in the last quarter. ... I wasn’t really focused on the touchdown; I was just focused on winning right there.” – Northeast Guilford's Kobie Perez.

Records

Western Alamance: 4-1 Mid-State, 7-2 overall.

Northeast Guilford: 4-1 Mid-State, 7-2 overall.

Up next

Western Alamance: Eastern Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Northeast Guilford: At McMichael, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Scoring summary

Western Alamance 3 3 7 0 – 13

Northeast Guilford 7 3 0 7 – 17

WA – Joshua Karty 44 FG, 1st, 5:26

NEG – Trevon Hester 30 run (Steven Friel kick), 1st, 1:54

NEG – Friel 23 FG, 2nd, 3:23

WA – Karty 37 FG, 2nd, 0:00

WA – Kendall McCoy 1 run (Karty kick), 3rd, 4:17

NEG – Kobie Perez 66 pass from Justin Wilson (Friel kick), 4th, 6:48

