Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Grimsley dominated up front on both sides of the ball, shutting down Page’s running game and rushing for more than 300 yards. The Whirlies did commit four turnovers, but that wasn’t enough to prevent them from beating their archrival for the first time since 2006.
Why the Pirates lost
Page fell behind early and was unable to take advantage of four turnovers by Grimsley. The Pirates were unable to stop the Whirlies’ running game even with Quan Nora out of the game midway through the second quarter.
A number of late hits in the first half raised the temperature, and things boiled over when Grimsley RB Quan Nora pushed a Page player after the whistle and was ejected after receiving an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. If the ejection is upheld, Nora would be suspended for the Whirlies’ first playoff game Nov. 22.
Three things we learned
1. This is a rivalry again. After losing the last 12 meetings, Grimsley not only beat Page and won the Metro 4-A Conference, the Whirlies likely locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. Grimsley also denied Page a playoff berth for the first time since 2004.
2. Chris Zellous is the top dual-threat QB in the area. Zellous had already surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 passing coming into the game and showed he isn’t just a complement to RB Quan Nora. Zellous was 7-of-13 passing and ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to avoid turnovers and still break big plays makes him the perfect QB for coach Darryl Brown’s offense.
3. Page sophomore QB Alonza Barnett has a bright future. Javondre Paige has been an excellent quarterback and leader for the Pirates, but his high school career is over and he has a worthy successor. Barnett sparked the Page comeback with his passing and also kept plays alive with his feet. The Pirates’ offense will be in good hands next year.
Records
Grimsley: 10-1, 4-0 Metro 4-A.
Page: 3-8, 2-2 Metro 4-A.
Up next
Grimsley: Second round of NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs, Nov. 22.
Page: End of season.
Scoring summary
Grimsley 3 7 7 0 — 17
Page 12 8 12 0 — 32
P – FG Tyler Elliott 30, 1st, 5:58
G – Quan Nora 8 run (pass failed), 1st, 2:04
G – Christofer Zellous 28 run (run failed), 1st, 19.6
G – Nora 8 run (Lawson Albright pass from Zellous), 2nd, 10:13
P – C.J. Crump 74 pass from Alonza Barnett (Elliott kick), 2nd, 41.1
G – Zellous 9 run (kick failed), 3rd, 8:52
G – Cam Allison 1 run (pass failed), 3rd, 5:37
P – Tareek Smith 28 pass from Barnett (Elliott kick), 3rd, 1:11
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
20191109g_spt_hsfbpage
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.