Grimsley's Sincere Burnette is mobbed by teammates after picking up a huge gain on a fake punt against Southeast Guilford.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley’s defense dominated until the fourth quarter. Sophomore DL Travis Shaw showed why he’s a consensus four-star recruit, spending much of the night in the Southeast Guilford backfield.

Why the Falcons lost

Problems with shotgun snaps disrupted the Southeast Guilford offense all night. If the snaps didn’t result in a fumble, they broke the rhythm of the play. And it seemed that any time Southeast Guilford had a big play on offense, it was wiped out by a penalty – including a 63-yard touchdown run by Jalen Fairley.

Stars

Southeast Guilford — Jordan Farmer RB/QB 2-for-4 passing, 41 yards, TD, 6 carries, 33 yards; RB Jalen Fairley 17 carries, 40 yards.

Grimsley — QB Christofer Zellous 18 carries, 97 yards, TD; RB Quan Nora 24 carries, 86 yards, TD; DL Travis Shaw 4 sacks, forced fumble; LB Sincere Burnette fumble recovery TD, 39-yard reception on fake punt.

The big play

Leading 7-0 and facing 4th-and-6 from its own 37-yard line midway through the first quarter, Grimsley faked a punt and Jaquavion Mayo took the short snap and connected on a 39-yard pass play to Sincere Burnette. The play set up a 30-yard Jake Henry field goal and put the Whirlies in firm control of the game.

Three things we learned

1. Grimsley’s defense is as good as the Whirlies have fielded in a very long time. Through three quarters, they held a good Southeast Guilford team to 36 net yards.

2. Grimsley’s offense does exactly what it needs to do. The Whirlies only threw the ball nine times, but that was by design as they pounded Southeast on the ground and won the field-position battle.

3. Jordan Farmer provided a spark in relief of Walter Kuhlenkamp at quarterback for Southeast, but the Falcons have to correct the mistakes on offense if they’re going to give a stout defense a chance against teams as good as Grimsley.

What they’re saying

“We were outstanding defensively. I thought it was the best game Travis Shaw has played since he’s been at Grimsley High School. He was dominant and controlled the line of scrimmage almost single-handedly. Our linebackers played well. We tackled well. Coach Joe Rigsby, our defensive coordinator, and his staff put together a great game plan every week.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

“(Penalties and snap problems) killed us, but they’re a great football team. Everything we’ve been talking about and hearing about is true. … We’ve got issues we have to handle and fix, and we look forward to the opportunity to do that. We have no choice but to get back to work. That’s the glory of it, that we get blessed with an opportunity.” — Kennedy Tinsley, Southeast Guilford coach

Records

Southeast Guilford: 2-2.

Grimsley: 4-0.

Up next

Southeast Guilford: No. 3 Dudley (3-1), Friday.

Grimsley: At Smith (1-3), Friday.

Scoring summary

Southest Guilford          0   0   0   6   –     6

Grimsley                          10   6   7   0   –   23

Gr – Quan Nora 11 run (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 7:53

Gr – FG Jake Henry 30, 1st, 4:19

Gr – Christofer Zellous 26 run (kick failed), 2nd, 11:52

Gr – Sincere Burnette 27 fumble return (Henry kick), 3rd, 8:03

SE – Aaron Lucas 12 pass from Jordan Farmer (pass failed), 4th, 4:10

