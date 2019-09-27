Site
Knights Football Stadium, Knightdale
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley held a Knightdale team that came in averaging 287 yards rushing per game to 4 yards on 17 carries in the first half and led 28-6 at intermission. The Knights made it a little bit more interesting with 20 points in the fourth quarter, mostly through the air, but the Whirlies’ defense set the tone early.
Stars
Grimsley — QB Christofer Zellous 12-of-18 passing, 121 yards, 4 TDs, 16 rushes, 55 yards; RB Quan Nora 20 carries, 129 yards, TD; TE Lawson Albright 6 catches, 65 yards, 4 TDs; LB Sincere Burnette fumble return TD.
Knightdale — RB Trevion Cooley 13 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs; WR Brandon Ricks TD catch, TD run; QB Micah Sumpter 4-for-4 passing, 73 yards, TD off the bench in the fourth quarter.
The big play
After Grimsley recovered a pooch kickoff to open the game and Quan Nora capped a three-play, 34-yard drive with a TD, the Whirlies’ defense got into the act – as it so often does. When an option pitch was fumbled by Knightdale at its 30-yard line, junior LB Sincere Burnette scooped up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone to put Grimsley in control.
Three things we learned
1. Grimsley’s run defense is what we thought it was — strong. The Whirlies held Knightdale to 76 yards on 23 carries, and 50 of those yards came on one run. That defense allowed Grimsley to control the ball behind workhorse RB Quan Nora for much of the game. “When he has that mindset that he’s going to go downhill … it’s something we’ve talked about for the last couple of years and now he really believes in it and understands what he needs to be for our team,” coach Darryl Brown said.
2. Whirlies TE Lawson Albright is an emerging weapon. The 6-foot-5 junior caught four touchdown passes to give him eight for the season, more than his father, former NFL player and current Grimsley AD Ethan Albright, scored for the Whirlies back in the day. “He had a huge game,” Brown said. “Chris Zellous threw him some good balls. Their alignment on some stuff left Lawson free on a few plays. He’s been huge for us in the run game, and it was nice to get him going like that.”
3. Grimsley will have to clean up the penalties if it hopes to hand East Forsyth its first loss since 2017 next Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies were flagged 13 times for 115 yards at Knightdale.
What they’re saying
“It was good to get momentum early for sure, especially on the road. … Some of the penalties were effort penalties, which I can live with. I don’t like the boneheaded stuff, like jumping offsides and stuff like that. … It seemed like things got out of sync a little bit in the fourth quarter due to some injuries and some substitutions, but you don’t ever want to finish like that no matter who’s in the game. You want to finish clean and sharp. That’s the standard we’ve set for ourselves. We played hard for 48 minutes at a tough place to play.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach
“I just saw green grass out there, and when I did, I hit it. Whether I get 3 yards, 4, 5, 10 they’re not going to want to tackle me the whole game. Our game is being tough and we got the job done. It’s a mindset.” — Quan Nora, Grimsley running back
Records
Grimsley: 6-0.
Knightdale: 5-1.
Up next
Grimsley: East Forsyth (5-0), Friday.
Knightdale: At Wake Forest (5-1), Oct. 11.
Scoring summary
Grimsley 14 14 7 12 – 47
Knightdale 6 0 7 20 – 33
G – Quan Nora 4 run (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 11:02
G – Sincere Burnette 30 fumble return (Henry kick), 1st, 7:44
K – Trevion Cooley 4 run (kick failed), 1st, 11:52
G – Lawson Albright 16 pass from Christofer Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 6:53
G – Albright 13 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 46.9
G – Albright 21 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 3rd, 7:56
K – Cooley 50 run (Brett Poirier kick), 3rd, 3:01
G – Albright 10 pass from Zellous (kick blocked), 4th, 11:53
K – Brandon Ricks 27 pass from Dax Hardy (Poirier kick), 4th, 8:51
G – Jaquavion Mayo 3 run (kick blocked), 4th, 2:52
K – Kameron Davis 35 pass from Micah Sumpter (pass failed), 4th, 2:11
K – Ricks 5 run (Poirier kick), 4th, 1:11
