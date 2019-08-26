A recap of Eastern Guilford's victory over Northeast Guilford.
Why the Wildcats won
Junior quarterback Kamell Smith showed why he is a captain. He made big throws at important times and also flashed his athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback, eluding the front seven of Northeast Guilford. The Wildcats’ defense made decisive plays to seal the game, which was completed after being suspended Friday night because of thunderstorms.
Why the Rams lost
Northeast Guilford started out both legs of this game a little too slowly and allowed penalties and mental mistakes to plague them.
The big play
As the third quarter was ticking down, Northeast trailed 20-8 with the ball just inside the 20. On fourth-and-3, Rams running back Trevon Hester took a handoff on a draw and was gang-tackled just short of the first down marker. That was the end of Northeast’s brief rally.
Three things we learned
1. Smith is probably a dangerous threat to any defense in the Piedmont Triad. Keeping tabs on him is extremely tough.
2. It doesn’t end with Smith. Wide receivers Christian Smitherman and Damon Coleman are talented to go with sure-handed wide receiver D’Jay Mobley and exciting young target Elijah Petty. Running back Hezekiah Newby is hard to take down as well.
3. Northeast Guilford should be able to make noise if it can cut down on defensive breakdowns and keep the ball in the hands of Zeke Nicholson and Trevon Hester.
What they’re saying
“We came out ready to go. We had to turn on the light switch, and I thought the guys did a good of job that….It was the first day of school for these guys…. I thought the guys handled that (the postponement) really well.” -- Eastern Guilford coach Tony Aguilar on his first win with the program.
“We've just got to continue to make plays, and I need to continue to hit my wide receivers. We just have to keep on practicing and keep on working.” — Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford quarterback.
Records
Eastern Guilford: 1-0
Northeast Guilford: 0-1
Up next
Eastern Guilford: Trinity, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Northeast Guilford: At Smith, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Eastern Guilford 7 0 13 8 – 28
Northeast Guilford 0 0 8 8 – 16
EG – Christian Smitherman 25 pass from Kamell Smith (Evan Woods kick), 1st, 6:41
EG – Smitherman 26 pass from Smith (Perry Sharpe kick), 3rd, 9: 54
NEG – Trevon Hester 1 run (Kobie Perez run), 3rd, 5:49
EG – Hezekiah Newby 33 pass from Smith (kick failed), 3rd, 3:08
EG – Newby 3 run (Newby pass from Mobley), 4th, 4:12
NEG – Jaydon Hall 60 pass from Clayton Patterson (Perez pass from Patterson), 4th, 0:33