Dudley wide receiver Mehki Wall makes his way to the end zone against South Iredell.

A report on Dudley's victory over South Iredell:

J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Panthers won

Dudley simply had too many weapons for their North Piedmont 3-A opponent. The Panthers were especially effective running the ball. “I said coming into the season that this year we may have the best skill talent we’ve had since I have been at Dudley,” Panthers coach Stephen Davis said.

Why the Vikings lost

South Iredell lacked the big-play finishers that are so prevalent for Dudley. The Panthers front line smothered the Vikings' running game, too.

Stars

Dudley – Marlon Darby, Milan Summer, Branson Adams: Take your pick. All the Panthers running backs showed power and breakaway speed. Emanuel Elliott did well directing the potent Dudley attack in his first start at quarterback but turned fumble-prone in the second half.

South Iredell – Bryce Klinger, the Vikings’ 5-11 junior quarterback, engineered several long drives, only to be stopped inside the 20. Alterek Adams handled the bulk of the rushing duties for the Vikings.

The big plays

Zayvion Rush blocked a punt at the end of the Vikings' first possession, then picked it up and ran it 7 yards for Dudley’s first touchdown. Milan Summers broke free for a 62-yard run in the third quarter.

Three things we learned

1. Much has been made about Dudley’s defensive line, but the offensive line was dominant against the Vikings. “The O-line is the key,” said Panthers quarterback Emanuel Elliott. “They were great tonight.”

2. Quick, mobile quarterbacks who can throw on the run can be effective against Dudley’s massive defense.

3. Dudley can cost itself points. The Panthers fumbled four times in the second half, twice into the end zone. Both times South Iredell recovered.

What they’re saying

“We are getting there. We have stuff to work on, but the effort is there. We just have to minimize the mistakes. We can’t keep making these same mistakes as the season goes on.” – Dudley head coach Stephen Davis.

“I think I did all right. The whole team executed well and that helped a lot. I just had to stay focused.” – Dudley QB Emanuel Elliott, who started for the first time in his career, replacing Jahmier Slade who is out with a hip-pointer.

Records

South Iredell: 2-4

Dudley: 5-1

Scoring summary

South Iredell 6 0 0 0 – 6

Dudley 14 14 6 6 – 40

Dudley – Zayvion Rush recovered punt in end zone (Boateng Woodson kick), 10:14, 1st

S. Iredell – Sage Uphoff 8 pass from Bryce Klinger (kick failed), 4:20, 1st

Dudley – Branson Adams 8 run (Woodson kick), 0:00, 1st

Dudley – Adams 6 run (Woodson kick), 2:19, 2nd

Dudley – Mehki Wall 23 pass from Elliot (Woodson kick), 0:55, 2nd

Dudley – Marlon Darby 16 run (kick blocked), 8:01, 3rd

Dudley – Jalen Robinson 8 run (kick failed), 7:08, 4th

