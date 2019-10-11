Site
J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Panthers won
Dudley’s defense was dominant, holding Smith to 31 yards rushing and 60 yards passing. The Panthers came up with four sacks and forced a fumble. After a couple of fumbles early, Dudley was efficient on offense. Five of the Panthers’ eight touchdowns came on drives of five or fewer plays.
Why the Golden Eagles lost
Smith took advantage of a Dudley fumble to drive 16 yards and score first, but other than that possession and a 45-yard TD pass on their last play the Golden Eagles were held to 30 yards for the game. They tried an onsides kick after their early touchdown and came up with the football, but the recovery was wiped out by a penalty for interfering with the returner’s right to catch the ball in the air. Any momentum Smith had was gone.
Stars
Smith — QB Jordan Williams 60 yards passing, TD; WR Rajon Lancaster 45-yard TD catch.
Dudley — QB Jahmier Slade 6-of-9 passing, 159 yards, 3 TDs, rushing TD; RB Myles Smith 2 TD catches, TD run; RB/LB Milan Summers 7 carries, 89 yards, TD, sack.
The big play
The game was already out of hand by the time Dudley senior Branson Adams took a handoff late in the third quarter, but 62 yards and multiple broken tackles later he had the highlight of the game. Adams pulled away from the final would-be tackler, who had the running back’s jersey stretched at least a foot behind him, about 20 yards from the goal line and cut back to complete a spectacular run for his team’s final score. “All night I’d been trying to get in the box and they gave me a shot,” Adams said. “It didn’t matter how many people got on me, I had to get to the box.”
Three things we learned
1. This Dudley team remains a work in progress. The Panthers have won six straight since a humbling 42-13 defeat at unbeaten West Forsyth to open the season, but they still have to clean up some things on both sides of the ball if they’re going to make a deep playoff run.
2. Dudley WR/KR Mekhi Wall is good for at least one highlight per game. His 48-yard punt return to the Smith 10 set up the Panthers’ fourth touchdown, and another long punt return was wiped out by a penalty for an illegal block. Wall is a threat to score any time he touches the football.
3. A Smith team with a lot of youngsters playing unfamiliar positions is going to struggle to find a win this season in the tough Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. Coach Brandon Wiggins is trying to keep the Golden Eagles up, but it’s going to be a long year.
Worth noting
Before the game, Dudley DE Myles Murphy was presented with his jersey for the Under Armour All-American Game, which will be played Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orland, Fla.
What they said
“We gave great effort and I love that about our team, but the turnovers … We can’t have turnovers like we did tonight against good teams. The further we go, the better teams we’re going to see. … (Against Mount Tabor next week) we have to focus on not turning the ball over. We’re going to see a well-coached team with some tough kids. They’re fast and big just like we are.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach
“All year we felt like we haven’t done a good job of grabbing momentum, especially me as a coach. We tried to take it after the touchdown, but it didn’t work out. When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re bad. That’s kind of what happened. … We finished strong, though, and we’re looking forward to playing Southwest next week.” — Brandon Wiggins, Smith coach
Records
Smith: 1-6, 0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A.
Dudley: 6-1, 1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A.
Up next
Smith: No. 4 Southwest Guilford, Oct. 18.
Dudley: At Mount Tabor, Oct. 18.
Scoring summary
Smith 6 0 0 6 – 12
Dudley 7 21 27 0 – 55
S – Ronnie Crump 1 run (run failed), 1st, 5:21
D – Myles Smith 20 pass from Jahmier Slade (Boateng Woodson), 1st, 3:12
D – Smith 1 run (Woodson kick), 2nd, 7:32
D – Slade 16 run (run failed), 2nd, 3:18
D – Smith 10 pass from Slade (Woodson kick), 2nd, 2:09
D – Milan Summers 14 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 9:15
D – Marlon Darby 2 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 8:17
D – Michael Wyman 65 pass from Slade (Woodson kick), 3rd, 5:58
D – Branson Adams 62 run (pass failed), 3rd, 0:00
S – Rajon Lancaster 45 pass from Jordan Williams (pass failed), 4th, 6:15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.