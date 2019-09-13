Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Dudley’s defense seemed to step up at the right time all night long. Whenever Hillside was threatening, Coach Steven Davis’ unit made the big play to kill the drive.
Stars
Durham Hillside: QB Aden Beatty, 19-38, 230 yards, 3 INT and 10 rushes, 20 yards.
Dudley: DB Sterling Brewer, 2 INT; WR Mehki Wall, three catches, 49 yards, TD.
The big play
Sterling Brewer secured his second interception of the night, this time in the end zone, with 9:30 to play in the third quarter to end the Hillside threat. Dudley would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Three things we learned
1. Dudley is resilient. The Panthers started slow in this one yet again and found a way to rattle off 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.
2. The Panthers have a host of backs who can run the ball. Dudley used eight ball carriers.
3. There is plenty to clean up from tonight’s video for Dudley. The Panthers had 19 penalties called against them.
What they’re saying
“First off, we’re resilient. Second, we need to be focused. When we are focused we do good things and when we’re not, we don’t. The deeper (into the season) we go, the better (the opponent) we are going to see; we can't continue to do that.” – Davis.
“I’m on an island by myself. I have to do what I have to do.” – Sterling Brewer, Dudley DB, on his two interceptions.
Records
Durham Hillside: 1-2
Dudley: 3-1
Up next
Hillside: At Northern Durham (2-1), Friday.
Dudley: At No. 4 Southeast Guilford (2-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Durham Hillside 7 0 0 7 – 14
Dudley 0 14 14 7 – 35
H –Donald Moore 26 run (kick good), 1st, 6:46
D – Jahmier Slade 4 run (Boateng Woodson kick), 2nd, 4:32
D – Myles Smith 19 run (Woodson kick), 2nd, 3:15
D – Branson Adams 4 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 7:16
D – Marlon Darby 3 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 1:53
H – Damian Harris 1 run (PAT Good), 4th, 11:27
D – Mehki Wall 28 pass from Jahmier Slade (Woodson kick), 4th, 3:30
