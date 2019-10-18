A report from Dudley's loss to Mount Tabor:
Site
Bob Sapp Field, Winston-Salem
Why the Spartans won
Facing 4th-and-12 in the waning moments, senior Rahke’m Roberts hauled in a 64-yard TD pass from quarterback Jorden Zertuche to cap off a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Roberts also picked off two Dudley passes, one which led to a Mount Tabor score and the other to end Dudley’s final drive.
Why the Panthers lost
Dudley had multiple chances to put the game away, but two touchdowns were called back because of penalties. Dudley also had a first-and-goal at the 1 turn into a fumble in the end zone. A lack of composure in the final quarter undermined what had been a good effort from the Panthers.
Stars
Dudley: RB Milan Summers, 7 carries, 54 yards, TD; RB Marlon Darby, 7 carries, 60 yards, TD.
Mount Tabor: RB BJ McIntyre, 2 carries, 164 yards; DB Rahke’m Roberts, 2 interceptions, 2 receptions, 74 yards, TD.
The big play
The Spartans’ rally started with a fake punt run 43 yards to the end zone by Kyshaad Davis. Momentum followed, leading to Zertuche’s big strike to Roberts. The Spartans incurred a celebration penalty, and Dudley elected to tack the yardage on to the extra-point attempt. The attempt missed, but the Panthers were flagged for roughing. Kicker Eliott Trinh didn’t miss his second chance, and the Spartans won.
Three things we learned
1. Dudley’s defense is good enough to make a run in the state 3-A playoffs – if they can find some discipline. Penalties and mental errors cost them big tonight.
2. Mount Tabor hero Zertuche said that Roberts told him to get him the ball. “I saw him open for an instant and threw it,” Zertuche said. By the time the perfect ball got to Roberts, he was a dozen steps behind the nearest defender.
3. Mistakes aside, this a super-talented Dudley squad. They need to forget this game, and forget it quickly.
What they’re saying
“I told them before the game that if we were disciplined, we win the game. But we had some breakdowns that we weren’t disciplined on, and that cost us the game.” — Coach Steven Davis, Dudley
“I will just try to tell them to forget this week, it’s a new week. Every game is a championship game.” — Michael Wyman, Dudley
Records
Dudley: 1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 6-2 overall
Mount Tabor: 2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 5-3 overall
Up next
Dudley: Parkland, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Mount Tabor: Smith, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Dudley 7 0 7 6 – 20
Mount Tabor 0 0 7 14 – 21
D – Marlon Darby 27 run (Boateng Woodson kick), 1st, 0:54
D – Jaylan Richmond 14 fumble recovery (Woodson kick), 3rd, 6:39
MT – Jorden Zertuche 2 run (Eliott Trinh kick), 3rd, 3:55
D – Milan Summers 23 run (Kick failed), 4th, 10:10
MT – Kyshaad Davis 43 fake punt (Trinh kick), 4th, 6:20
MT – Rahke’m Roberts 64 pass from Zertuche (Trinh kick), 4th, 1:25
