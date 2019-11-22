What
NCHSAA Class 3-AA West second-round playoff game
Where
J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Panthers lost
Another slow start was too much for Dudley to overcome. The Panthers trailed 14-0 after one quarter and were down 24-14 late in the third period.
Dudley did cut the deficit to three points just before the end of the quarter on Branson Adams’ second touchdown of the night, but early in that series they lost QB Jahmier Slade to a hand injury. With backup Emmanuel Elliott unavailable for disciplinary reasons, the Panthers had to run sophomore receiver Mekhi Wall from the wildcat formation. He was 3-for-6 passing, but those completions only netted 3 yards, and he was picked off at his own 6-yard line to set up Mount Tabor’s fourth TD.
Why the Spartans won
Mount Tabor took advantage of turnovers by Dudley inside its 10-yard to to score the last two touchdowns, and RB B.J. McIntyre ran through arm tackles all night to finish with 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also took a screen pass from Jorden Zertuche for 53 yards to set up the Spartans’ first TD. “I call him Pacman, because he eats up yards,” said Mount Tabor coach Tiesaun Brown.
Stars
Mount Tabor — QB Jorden Zertuche 8-of-14 passing, 183 yards, TD; RB B.J. McIntyre 18 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches 85 yards; WR Rahkiem Roberts 4 catches, 98 yards, TD; K Eliott Trinh 39-yard FG, 4-of-5 XPs.
Dudley — RB/WR Branson Adams 5 carries, 71 yards, TD; RB Milan Summers 3 carries, 64 yards, TD; RB/KR Myles Smith kickoff-return TD.
The big play
With Dudley trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, starting QB Jahmier Slade suffered a hand injury on a running play. He tried to fight through the pain, but couldn’t connect on passes on the next two plays as the Panthers turned over the ball on downs at the Mount Tabor 30. Dudley scored on a 50-yard run by Branson Adams on their next possession, but without Slade they were one-dimensional and the Spartans held them to 32 yards and one first down in the fourth quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Mount Tabor has Dudley’s number. The previous three games were closer than tonight’s final score, but the Spartans have won all four meetings since the current Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference configuration took shape for the 2017 season. Two of those losses to Mount Tabor denied the Panthers a regular-season conference title, and tonight’s game ended Dudley’s season. “We’re identical teams,” said Spartans coach Tiesaun Brown. “We want to run the football and play really good defense. I have much respect for those guys. They’re well coached and have great talent. We just seem to get up for these guys for whatever reason. Our kids refuse to lose.”
2. Without the threat of the pass, Dudley’s offense is not nearly as difficult to stop. The Panthers rushed for 253 yards against Mount Tabor, but only 29 of those yards came after QB Jahmier Slade left the game with a hand injury. Some Dudley lines of recent vintage could open holes even against a defense loading the box. This one couldn’t.
3. Branson Adams was an impact transfer for Dudley. The former Page WR/RB scored some highlight-reel touchdowns, including one in his final high school game on a 50-yard run during which he demonstrated toughness, balance and speed.
What they said
“We’re hard-working. … I’m a former wrestler and I believe in hard work. My kids have bought in, and that’s what we do. … .” — Tiesaun Brown, Mount Tabor coach
“It was another slow start for some reason. I don’t understand it. I thought we had a good game plan. Evidently they had a better one. … They ran three plays that we worked on all week, and they did a better job of executing those plays than we did tackling them. … I don’t want to say the season was a failure, because these guys did an outstanding job of competing all year. Even tonight we competed, we just didn’t make the plays when we needed them. I expected more.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach
Records
Mount Tabor: 9-4.
Dudley: 10-3.
Up next
Mount Tabor: At No. 2 seed Watauga (12-1) in third round of NCHSAA Class 3-AA West playoffs, Nov. 29.
Dudley: Season is over.
Scoring summary
Mount Tabor 14 7 3 13 – 37
Dudley 0 14 7 0 – 21
MT – B.J. McIntyre 3 run (Eliott Trinh kick), 1st, 10:14
MT – Rahkiem Roberts 48 pass from Jorden Zertuche (Trinh kick), 1st, 0:51
Du – Milan Summers 66 run (Boateng Woodson kick), 2nd, 7:54
MT – Zertuche 1 run (Trinh kick), 2nd 4:15
Du – Myles Smith 89 kickoff return (Woodson kick), 2nd, 4:01
MT – FG Trinh 39, 3rd, 3:14
Du – Branson Adams 50 run (Woodson kick), 3rd, 0:54
MT – McIntyre 3 run (Trinh kick), 4th, 9:17
MT – Amar Aikens 6 run (kick failed), 4th, 3:22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.