A recap of Page's loss in the Class 4-A playoffs:
Site
Coach Joe Popp Stadium, Mooresville
Why Mooresville won
The Blue Devils did their best to let Page back into the game, but the Mooresvilile offense found a way to get first downs (and a touchdown) to finally put the Pirates away. Defensively, the Devils didn’t allow for much running room and essentially allowed just one big play.
Why Page lost
Essentially, this game unfolded much like the rest of the Pirates’ schedule. The Pirates had their opportunities early, but turnovers squelched two good scoring chances in the first half.
Stars
Page: QB Javondre Paige, 26 carries, 79 yards, TD; 10-for-19, 143 yards passing; WR/DB C.J. Crump 2 receptions, 41 yards, 2 INT; WR Tareek Smith, 4 receptions, 59 yards.
Mooresville: RB Glenwood Robinson, 7 carries, 28 yards, 3 TD; RB Keshaun Black, 4 carries, 69 yards..
The big play
Mooresville’s second touchdown came with just a few ticks remaining in the first half. The Blue Devils took advantage of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Page after the score and successfully executed an onside kick and lined up for a long field goal attempt. Isaac Riffle, the kicker, then tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Malik Burchett with seconds remaining in the first half- a spectacular fake field goal. That bit of trickery put Page down three scores instead of two going into the locker room.
Three things we learned
1. Mooresville is balanced on both sides of the ball and have some fleet-footed playmakers. Ragsdale coach Johnny Boykin has a lot of film to study.
2. Down years happen. This isn’t new information but the Internet echo chamber will surely be alive with chatter about the “dire” situation at Page. The truth is, if these Pirates managed to cut their self-inflicted wounds in half, this is a 6- or 7-win team. Instead, they’ll use this as fuel for next season.
3. Not having C.J. Crump in the lineup for multiple games due to injury hurt the Pirates more than we thought. He single-handedly gave the Pirates an opportunity to win a game that looked unwinnable at halftime.
What they’re saying
“I knew we needed a spark so I went over to the stands and talked to my dad, and he said I needed to make a play. And I came out with 2 picks and a deep ball- just came out ballin’.” — C.J. Crump, Page
“I’ve been here three years and he’s been the only staple when you look at those three years, if you talk about kids who’ve contributed on the level that he has. He’s meant a lot to everything we’ve done, just the way he’s been a leader. He’s been a guy that everybody’s leaned on.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page, about senior QB Javondre Paige.
Records
Page: 3-9.
Mooresville: 7-5.
Up next
Page: Season complete.
Mooresville: At Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Page 0 0 9 6 – 0
Mooresville 0 20 0 7 – 0
M – Glenwood Robinson 13 run (Isaac Riffle kick), 2nd, 10:43
M – Robinson 4 run (Riffle kick), 2nd, 0:03
M – Malik Birchett 34 pass from Riffle (kick failed), 2nd, 0:02
P – Javondre Paige 4 run (Tyler Elliott kick), 3rd, 8:22
P – Safety, 3rd, 8:07
P – Yakez Doggett 1 run (pass failed), 4th, 8:37
M – Robinson 7 run (Riffle kick), 4th, 0:58
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.