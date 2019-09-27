web page 092819

Highland Springs' Tavarus Short sacks Page quarterback Javondre Paige.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

A recap of the victory by Highland Springs over Page:

Site

Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Springers won

Highland Springs receiver Laquan Veney scored three touchdowns in the first half, two courtesy of passes from quarterback Jamaareh Jones and the other a 53-yard punt return. Adding to the Pirates’ misery was a 45-yard pick-six from Damond Harmon.

Why the Pirates lost

Page took the opening kick and drove deep into Springers territory before the drive ended in disaster. The Pirates dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone and then saw the resulting field-goal attempt blocked. For a perfect opening drive to end so horribly was not what head coach Jared Rolfes had in mind, considering how much he preaches to his team about execution. To make matters worse, Highland Springs took the ball and reached the end zone in three plays just more than a minute later. Add the aforementioned special teams TD and pick six, and there’s your ballgame.

Stars

Highland Springs — QB Jamaareh Jones 7-for-7, 159 yards, 2 TD; WR Laquan Veney 5 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TD, punt return for TD.

Page — WR Cortez Wilson 4 catches, 59 yards; QB Javondre Paige 7-for-18, 88 yards, 7 carries, 42 yards.

The big play

Veney scored his second touchdown with 9:34 left in the first half, and his punt return score came with 8:26 remaining. Those back-to-back scores were exclamation points on a dominating first half performance by Veney.

Three things we learned

1. Not to sound like Jeff Bzdelik, but if Page catches the touchdown pass on its first drive and avoids the two explosive plays (pick six and punt return TDs), this is a different ballgame. The Pirates are better than their record indicates. Indeed, the Pirates lost the final two quarters by a score of 9-7.

2. Now, let’s not get too crazy. Highland Springs pulled Jones and Veney pretty early before bringing Jones back in to run a couple of second-half drives. I agreed with Coach Loren Johnson’s decision: No sense driving to North Carolina just to get your stars hurt.

3. Page needs another open date. Not to pile on, but they are banged up with a capital “B.” Before naysayers start collectively rolling their eyes, all you have to do is look at the sideline and see how many starters are on crutches, in slings or getting iced on the training table.

What they’re saying

“Tonight, our wide receivers did a good job of getting open and our quarterbacks did a good job of finding them. There were a lot of logistics (in making the trip from Virginia). The people at Page were very welcoming. They did a phenomenal job of being hospitable.” — Coach Loren Johnson, Highland Springs

“I just try to get my teammates going. We can compete with (Highland Springs). I feel like if I keep giving my best effort, they will follow me.” — RB Jeiel Melton, Page

Records

Highland Springs: 5-0.

Page: 1-5.

Up next

Highland Springs: At Henrico (Va.), 7 p.m. Friday.

Page: West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Highland Springs 6 24 3 6 – 39

Page 0 0 7 0 – 7

Highland Springs – Laquan Veney 55 pass from Jamaareh Jones (Kick failed), 1st, 4:13

Highland Springs – Veney 11 pass from Jones (Jayden Alsheskie kick), 2nd, 9:34

Highland Springs – Veney 53 punt return (Alsheskie kick), 2nd, 8:26

Highland Springs – Damond Harmon 45 interception return (Alsheskie kick), 2nd, 4:44

Highland Springs – Alsheskie 27 field goal, 2nd, 0:30

Highland Springs – Alsheskie 18 field goal, 3rd, 8:29

Page – Alonza Barnett 16 run (Tyler Elliott kick), 3rd, 1:23

Highland Springs – Jordan Jackson 3 run (Kick failed), 4th, 11:03

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments