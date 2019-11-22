Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Grimsley: Chris Zellous, 16 rushes, 69 yards, TD, and 6-for-11, 124 yards; Quan Nora, 22 rushes, 133 yards, TD.
Three things we learned
1. Grimsley has to clean up penalties and defensive breakdowns.
2. The Pirates gave the Whirlies a tough test and showed that Quan Nora can sometimes be contained from breaking the big run.
3. Stingy defense may be the key to the Whirlies’ success as they try to advance.
What they’re saying
“We just came out and played Grimsley football. We just played with a 110 percent effort, and sometimes that makes up for the little mistakes. Overall, our effort and our toughness wins this game tonight.” – Grimsley quarterback Chris Zellous.
Records
Porter Ridge: 7-6.
Grimsley: 11-1.
Up next
Grimsley: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Porter Ridge 0 6 11 0 – 17
Grimsley 0 22 0 0 – 22
G – Chris Zellous 13 run (Zellous run), 2nd, 10:58
PR – Anthony McClintock 41 pass from Mason Cox (pass failed), 2nd, 7:09
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.