Grimsley celebrates a touchdown against Porter Ridge at Jamieson Stadium.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

A recap of Grimsley's 22-17 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge:

Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Whirlies won

The Whirlies came up with a big fumble recovery by Cam Allison with 35 seconds to play to seal a second-round playoff victory.

Why the Pirates lost

They kept their composure even when down 22-6, but on the final drive, the Whirlies defense held.

Stars

Porter Ridge: Mason Cox, 15-for-22, 176 yards, TD.

Grimsley: Chris Zellous, 16 rushes, 69 yards, TD, and 6-for-11, 124 yards; Quan Nora, 22 rushes, 133 yards, TD.

Three things we learned

1. Grimsley has to clean up penalties and defensive breakdowns.

2. The Pirates gave the Whirlies a tough test and showed that Quan Nora can sometimes be contained from breaking the big run.

3. Stingy defense may be the key to the Whirlies’ success as they try to advance.

What they’re saying

“We just came out and played Grimsley football. We just played with a 110 percent effort, and sometimes that makes up for the little mistakes. Overall, our effort and our toughness wins this game tonight.” – Grimsley quarterback Chris Zellous.

Records

Porter Ridge: 7-6.

Grimsley: 11-1.

Up next

Grimsley: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Porter Ridge 0 6 11 0 – 17

Grimsley 0 22 0 0 – 22

G – Chris Zellous 13 run (Zellous run), 2nd, 10:58

PR – Anthony McClintock 41 pass from Mason Cox (pass failed), 2nd, 7:09

G – Quan Nora 28 run (Zellous run), 2nd, 4:21

G – Travis Shaw 1 run (kick failed), 2nd, 0:38

PR – Dylan Burdette 32 run (Cox run), 3rd, 6:20

PR – Braeden McAlister 35 FG, 3rd, 1:28

