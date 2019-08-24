Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford (copy)

Northern Guilford's Michael Frogge (front) is tackled by Grimsley's Cam Allison during the Friday night portion of the teams' season-opening matchup.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

No. 4 Grimsley 34

No. 6 Northern Guilford 0

Site

Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley

Why the Whirlies won

Tenacious defense forced turnovers and shut down Northern’s running game. Grimsley's ball-control offense capitalized on two interceptions by the defense, from Zaquavion Mayo and Sincere Burnette, which set up a pair of first-half touchdowns.

Why the Nighthawks lost

Mayo's interception in the end zone for Grimsley halted Northern’s first drive of the game and swung the momentum.

Stars

Northern Guilford — QB Will Lenard, 18-24, 116 yards, 2 INTs; WR Michael Frogge, 4 catches, 60 yards.

Grimsley — QB Chris Zellous, 9-11, 77 yards, 3 TDs; Quan Nora, 18 carries, 135 yards, 2 TDs.

The big play

Nora’s 76-yard touchdown run with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter boosted Grimsely to a 21-0 advantage.

Three things we learned

1. Defense will be key to the Whirlies’ success. Besides the interceptions, Grimsley star sophomore DL Travis Shaw demonstrated why he is a four-star recruit and a target of major colleges. The 6-5, 325-pound nose tackle decimated Northern blockers, frustrated Northern QB Will Lenard into hurried throws and helped stifle the Nighthawks’ running game.

2. A 23-hour delay because of Friday’s inclement weather coupled with Saturday’s wet field conditions seemed to adversely affect Northern Guilford’s spread offense, making it difficult to pass and get their footing.

3. Grimsley’s linebacking corps of Burnette, Clifton Buckingham and Quentin Wiliamson, along with defensive back Darryl Motley were outstanding in their support of Shaw and the defensive line.

What they’re saying

“Going back to the first quarter, last night, we threw an interception, and that caused a momentum change. We did some good things in that first quarter. Tonight, the wet field conditions were tough on us. We dug ourselves a hole. ” — Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford coach.

“Our defense rallied to the ball. We put all of our hats on the ball. Pressure was key, forcing them out of the pocket, and not making it easy for them. We brought in a lot of focus.” — Travis Shaw, Grimsley defensive lineman.

Records

Northern Guilford: 0-1

Grimsley: 1-0

Up next

Northern Guilford: At Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Grimsley: At Asheboro, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary

Northern Guilford 0 0 0 0 – 0

Grimsley 14 13 0 7 – 34

G – Quan Nora 4 run (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 7:25

G – Jaquavion Mayo 28 pass from Chris Zellous (Henry kick), 1st, 3:27

G - Nora 76 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 3:59

G – Christian Tutuh 16 pass from Zellous (kick blocked), 2nd, 0:11

G - Lawson Albright 15 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 4th, 8:39

