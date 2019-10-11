A recap of Grimsley's victory over High Point Central:
Site
Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Whirlies won
It was all Grimsley early and often as senior running back Quan Nora carved up the High Point Central defense in a dominant performance.
Why the Bison lost
High Point Central couldn’t prevent the big play early, and they did a lot of running sideways instead of vertically.
The big play
Quan Nora rammed up the middle in the first quarter and spun away from a tackle for a 25-yard touchdown run that summed up the proficient offensive game for Grimsley.
Stars
Grimsley: Quan Nora, 9 carries, 107 yards, 4 TD; Christofer Zellous, 9-for-11, 198 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, and 5 carries, 73 yards.
Three things we learned
1. Grimsley easily sets up the pass because the opponent has to put so many defensive players in the box to bring down Nora. Nora has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the second season in a row.
2. Zellous will the put the ball exactly where it needs to go when he is comfortable in the pocket.
3. Winless High Point Central really failed to bring any spark to the field after a flurry of scores late against Reynolds last week.
What they’re saying
“We talked all week about coming back and making a statement early that last week was over and done with, and we were going to use it to motivate us and fuel us.” -- Grimsley coach Darryl Brown on his team bouncing back from a 21-20 loss to East Forsyth.
Records
High Point Central: 0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-8 overall.
Grimsley: 1-0, 7-1.
Up next
High Point Central: At Page, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Grimsley: At Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
High Point Central 0 0 0 7 – 7
Grimsley 21 28 7 0 – 56
G – Quan Nora 1 run (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 10:53
G – Lawson Albright 17 pass from Christofer Zellous (Henry kick), 1st, 5:52
G – Nora 25 run (Henry kick), 1st, 3:41
G – Jaquavion Mayo 49 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 8:59
G – Nora 30 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 7:09
G – Christian Tutuh 19 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 6:57
G – Nora 9 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 0:39
G – Cam Allison 17 run (Henry kick), 3rd, 1:56
HPC – Keith McDuffie 6 run (Slater Cheek kick), 4th, 7:55
