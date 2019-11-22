A recap of No. 14 Hope Mills Gray's Creek's 39-35 win over No. 6 Southeast Guilford:
Bill Slayton Stadium, Southeast Guilford
Why the Bears won
They just kept coming back. Southeast kept scoring, but Gray’s Creek never gave up. When they absolutely needed a big play, they executed. The onside kick with 1:21 left in the game, after Southeast had denied the Bears their crucial two-point conversion, shocked the Falcons and gave Gray’s Creek the momentum they needed to push on for the winning touchdown.
Why the Falcons lost
Gray’s Creek had an outstanding running game that gave the normally dominant Falcon defense fits. Jerry Garcia Jr. was too much for Southeast. “He’s special,” said Falcon DL Jonathan King. “He’s a great athlete and very difficult to stop.” The Falcons also hurt themselves with penalties, including five offside calls.
Stars
Gray’s Creek: Garcia ran for three touchdowns, his 21st and 22nd of the season, and caught a 39-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Garcia’s four TDs totaled 149 yards. His shortest, a 4-yard burst, provided the game-winning points.
Southeast Guilford: Zion Fleming threw for two touchdown passes and organized the Falcon offense well in a tense game. Jalen Fairley once again had the big gains for Southeast. Adam Akins made several acrobatic catches, including three in the drive that ultimately came up short at the end of the game.
The big plays
- On the Falcons second play of the game, Zion Fleming connected with Cameron Williams on a 39-yard pass to the Gray’s Creek 19. Jalen Fairley finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Fleming found Adam Douglas all alone in the Bears secondary three minutes later for a 44-yard TD.
- Early in the fourth quarter, Gray’s Creek drove to the Falcon 15. On fourth and seven, Falcon DL Jonathan King sacked Bears QB Ben Lovette to end the threat.
- Tony Graham intercepted a Bears pass on his own 37 with 8:43 to play in the second quarter.
- The Falcons had a touchdown (24-yard Jalen Fairley run) called back with 4:38 to play in the second quarter on a holding call. The Bears exploited the mistake with a touchdown 1:33 later.
- Gray’s Creek’s Jammaree Burden-Rozier recovered a Southeast fumble on the Falcon 32. Garcia, Jr., ran the rest of the way on the next play to give the Bears a 14-12 lead just two minutes before half. But a Fleming-to-Douglas touchdown play built the cushion to seven points.
- With 1:21 remaining in the game, Gray’s Creek, trailing 35-33, grabbed their own on-side kick on the Southeast 47. Gaven Freeman ran the next play to the Southeast 4. Garcia, Jr., then scored his fourth touchdown of the day on a 4-yard run. The two-point conversion attempt was stopped, and the Bears had a 39-35 lead. Southeast’s final drive came up short.
Three things we learned
1. Jerry Garcia, Jr., is the real deal. “He’s a tremendous running back,” said Gray’s Creek coach David Lovette. “It’s a shame that he hasn’t gotten a (college) offer yet. He’s a special player.”
2. The Falcons air game came a long way. Early in the season, Southeast seemed to be a run-oriented offense. But Zion Flemings two touchdown passes against Gray’s Creek show the Falcons can air it out as well.
3. It truly is a game of inches. “If we recover that onside kick, the game is over,” said Falcon coach Kennedy Tinsley. “That’s how close the margins are.”
What they’re saying
“I’m really proud of my teammates. We are always there for each other and we have our heads up tonight” – Southeast Senior Lineman Jonathan King.
“We all make a heavy investment in the season. Everyone puts a lot of effort and emotion into it, and to have it come down to the last play or the last few seconds … that’s really tough” – Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley
“We had some adversity during the season with some injuries and kids missing games, and that’s why we are seeded the way we are. But we are playing well right now and the players are buying into what we are doing” – Gray’s Creek head coach David Lovette
Records
Gray’s Creek: 9-4.
Southeast Guilford: 9-4.
Scoring summary
Gray’s Creek 0 14 7 18 – 39
Southeast 12 8 8 7 – 35
SE – Jalen Fairley 1 run (kick failed), 7:58, 1st
SE – Adam Douglas 44 pass from Fleming (snap fumbled), 3:55, 1st
GC – Jerry Garcia Jr. 74 run (James Haggins kick), 2:22, 2nd
GC—Garcia 32 run (Haggins kick), 0:33, 2nd
SE – Aaron Lucas 19 pass from Fleming (Douglas pass from Fleming), 0:13, 2nd
SE – Jalen Fairley 10 run (McCalop run), 7:54 3rd.
GC – Garcia 39 pass from Ben Lovette (Haggins kick), 5:55, 3rd
SE – Derron McQuitty 5 run (Bonde kick), 7:35, 4th
GC – Gaven Freeman 35 run (kick failed), 6:18, 4th
GC – Gaven Freeman 1 run (run failed), 1:21, 4th
GC – Garcia 4 run (run failed), 48.7, 4th.
