Reidsville, tied with Grimsley at No. 1 in the most recent HSXtra.com Football top 10, loses at home.

Stars

East Surry: Jefferson Boaz 25-35-1, 474 yards, 5 TDs; Stephen Gosnell 11 receptions, 262 yards, and 11 carries, 103 rushing.

Reidsville: Kyle Pinnix 21-36-2, 330 yards, 6 TDs; Auldon Edwards 4 catches, 110 yards; Lionel Long 21 carries, 156 yards.

Scoring summary

East Surry 21 7 6 21 -- 55

Reidsville 14 7 21 7 -- 49

ES -- Stephen Gosnell 28 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick), 10:16, 1st

ES -- S. Gosnell 82 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 8:25, 1st

R -- Breon Pass 6 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 6:22, 1st

R -- Lionel Long 24 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:36, 1st

ES -- S. Gosnell 49 run (Sutterby kick), 0:22, 1st

R-- Auldon Edwards 66 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 10:52, 2nd

ES -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 0:28, 2nd

R -- Colby Johnson 36 pass from Pass (Franson kick), 9:52, 3rd

ES -- S. Gosnell 71 pass from Boaz (kick blocked), 9:06, 3rd

R -- Johnson 32 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 6:48, 3rd

R -- Demontez Canada 34 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 1:09, 3rd

ES -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 11:57, 4th

ES -- S. Gosnell 25 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 11:07, 4th

ES -- Landon Stevens 40 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 0:55, 4th

R-- Edwards 13 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:21, 4th

