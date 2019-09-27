Reidsville, tied with Grimsley at No. 1 in the most recent HSXtra.com Football top 10, loses at home.
Stars
East Surry: Jefferson Boaz 25-35-1, 474 yards, 5 TDs; Stephen Gosnell 11 receptions, 262 yards, and 11 carries, 103 rushing.
Reidsville: Kyle Pinnix 21-36-2, 330 yards, 6 TDs; Auldon Edwards 4 catches, 110 yards; Lionel Long 21 carries, 156 yards.
Scoring summary
East Surry 21 7 6 21 -- 55
Reidsville 14 7 21 7 -- 49
ES -- Stephen Gosnell 28 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick), 10:16, 1st
ES -- S. Gosnell 82 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 8:25, 1st
R -- Breon Pass 6 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 6:22, 1st
R -- Lionel Long 24 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:36, 1st
ES -- S. Gosnell 49 run (Sutterby kick), 0:22, 1st
R-- Auldon Edwards 66 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 10:52, 2nd
ES -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 0:28, 2nd
R -- Colby Johnson 36 pass from Pass (Franson kick), 9:52, 3rd
ES -- S. Gosnell 71 pass from Boaz (kick blocked), 9:06, 3rd
R -- Johnson 32 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 6:48, 3rd
R -- Demontez Canada 34 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 1:09, 3rd
ES -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 11:57, 4th
ES -- S. Gosnell 25 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 11:07, 4th
ES -- Landon Stevens 40 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 0:55, 4th
R-- Edwards 13 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:21, 4th
