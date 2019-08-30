A recap of Dudley's victory over Ragsdale:
No. 4 Dudley 48
No. 8 Ragsdale 12
Site
Kenneth T. Miller Stadium, Ragsdale High School
Why the Panthers won
Dudley’s massive defensive line stymied the Ragsdale running game, and as the Panthers offense got comfortable, they got in the end zone.
Why the Tigers lost
Ragsdale was unable to generate any kind of sustained offense. Ragsdale’s biggest gains in the first half were on punt and kickoff returns.
Stars
Dudley — Sophomore wide receiver Mehki Wall had three touchdowns. He caught a 70-yard pass, a 30-yard pass and returned a punt 46 yards for another score.
Ragsdale — Senior quarterback Alston Hooker, who transferred from Dudley, was 12-for-26 for 137 yards. He threw two interceptions. Tyrell Campbell, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior, had the play of the game with a 94-yard kickoff return that gave the Tigers brief hope in the second quarter. Devin Boykin had a 30-yard punt return and an interception in the end zone.
The big play
The Tigers dug themselves a hole by trying to field a bouncing punt on their own three-yard line just two minutes into the game. Dudley recovered the miscue, and Milan Summers ran it in on the next play.
With 1:55 remaining in the first quarter, Dudley sophomore Mehki Wall returned a punt 46 yards to the end zone. After a failed extra point attempt, the Panthers had a 13-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, however, Ragsdale’s Tyrell Carmichael went 94 yards to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. The extra point failed, leaving the score at 13-6 at the end of the quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Despite a 1-1 record, Dudley’s defense is confident. “We ain’t losing no more,” said Myles Murphy, the Panthers’ 6-5, 285-pound defensive lineman.
2. Moving the ball against Dudley is going to be a challenge each week, making West Forsyth’s 42-13 win last week look even more impressive.
3. Dudley’s offense and defense came into sync against Ragsdale. Coach Stephen Davis is wondering if it will stay that way. “I thought at the beginning of the year, our defense was going to have to carry us until the offense caught up," he said. "Tonight we played well on both sides.”
What they’re saying
“The best part about tonight was we made less mistakes than we did last week. Last week we took a beating.” – Dudley coach Stephen Davis
“After the loss last week, we just focused on Game 2. Dudley doesn’t usually lose Game 1.” – Dudley’s Mehki Walls
Records
Dudley: 1-1
Ragsdale: 1-1
Up next
Ragsdale: At Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Dudley: Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Dudley 13 14 14 7 – 48
Ragsdale 6 0 0 6 – 12
Dudley – Milan Summers 3 run (Boateng Woodson kick), 1st, 9:52
Dudley – Mehki Wall 46 punt return (kick failed), 1st, 1:55
Ragsdale – Tyrell Campbell 94 kickoff return, 1st, 1:55
Dudley – Wall 30 pass from Jahmier Slade (kick failed) 2nd, 2:32
Dudley – Marlon Darby 2 run (Darby run), 2nd, 13.6
Dudley – Summers 31 run (Slade run), 3rd, 11:09
Dudley – Jahree Braswell 40 interception return (kick blocked), 10:09, 3rd
Dudley – Wall 70 pass from Slade (Boateng kick), 11:32, 4th.
Ragsdale – Dominic Armwood 7 run (run failed), 3:42, 4th
