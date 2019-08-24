DAVIE 28
Site: War Eagle Stadium, Mocksville
Why the Pirates lost: Page came up empty on three trips into the red zone in the first three quarters and had numerous dropped passes throughout the game.
Stars
Page — QB Javondre Paige 22-of-34 passing, 351 yards, 4 TDs, 2-point conversion pass; WR Cortz Wilson 7 catches, 99 yards, TD; C.J. Crump 5 catches, 171 yards, TD .
The big play: After Javondre Paige connected with Jeiel Melton for his fourth touchdown pass of the fourth quarter to make it 28-27 with 5.0 seconds to play, Page coach Jared Rolfes decided to go for two. Paige scrambled and threw to Cortez Wilson in the end zone, but a defender hit Wilson as the ball arrived and the pass fell incomplete. Davie then recovered the onsides kick to seal the outcome.
Three things we learned
1. Page showed the kind of heart that last year’s team never did. The Pirates could have quit when they fell behind 28-7 with 6:04 left in the game, but William Montgomery recovered a fumble at his 11-yard line with 2:14 to play. That turnover and a recovered onsides kick to set up Page’s final touchdown fueled the Pirates comeback.
2. Page’s blocking needs work. The Pirates struggled to open holes between the tackles and gave up five sacks, and QBs Javondre Paige and Alonza Barrett spent much of the night running away from pressure.
3. History doesn’t always repeat itself. Page rallied to score two late touchdowns, then won in overtime two years ago at Davie in the first game at the new War Eagle Stadium. This year’s comeback fell just short.
What they’re saying
“The effort was great, but when you go back and reflect on the game what we struggled with was dropping two touchdown passes, getting stopped inside the 5-yard line twice. Those are the things that add up. Our defense played great and kept us in it, but you can only do that for so long and make those high-level mistakes. We have a lot of young guys, a lot of sophomore rotation guys, and it’s important for us to learn how in those moments to keep playing.” — Jared Rolfes, Page coach
“We had them beat here two years ago, home opener at this stadium. With the athletes Page has everywhere, one play can change the whole demeanor of the game and that’s what happened tonight. It was a perfect storm for them, but that’s what they created.” — Tim Devericks, Davie coach
“Being the leader, I had to be mature and pick the guys up. When we were down 28-7, I kept telling the guys on the sideline, ‘Just pick it up. I have your back and I need you to have mine.’ We needed that one push, and that fumble forced by (Isaiah) that gave us the momentum. … I just tried to take whatever the defense gave me and, like Coach Rolfes says in practice, keep your eyes downfield. That really helped.” — Javondre Paige, Page quarterback
Records
Page: 0-1.
Davie: 1-0.
Up next
Page: No. 6 Northern Guilford, Aug. 30.
Davie: At North Davidson, Aug. 30.
Scoring summary
Page 0 0 0 27 – 27
Davie 7 0 6 15 – 28
D – Nate Hampton 3 run (Guilermo Moure kick ), 1st, 8:27
D – Josh Robinson 6 run (pass failed), 3rd, 10:06
P – Tareek Smith 5 pass from Javondre Paige (Tyler Elliott kick), 4th, 11:01
D – Tate Carney 52 run (Carney run), 4th, 8:07
D – Josh Robinson 39 run (Moure kick), 4th, 6:04
P – Cortez Wilson 10 pass from Paige (Elliott kick), 4th, 4:26
P – C.J. Crump 6 pass from Paige (Elliott kick), 4th, 1:20
P – Jeiel Melton 3 pass from Paige (pass failed), 4th, 5.0